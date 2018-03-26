Winfield sweeps Wood Memorial titles

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Both genders of Generals were in charge.

Winfield came away with top honors on both sides of the 2018 Paul Wood Memorial Invitational held Friday night at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School.

The Lady Generals bested the 12-team girls field by 78 points, while the Generals found themselves in a tighter battle on the boys side after beating the 14-team field by a mere two points.

The Winfield boys posted a winning tally of 143 points, which was just enough to get past runner-up Hurricane (141). The Black Knights were third overall with 73 points, while Wahama placed seventh with 15 points.

The PPHS boys landed 16 top-six efforts that included a single event champion and seven top-three finishes. The White Falcons had a single top-three finish and a total of six top-six placers.

Eddie Mayes was the lone local to come away with an individual title after winning the shot put event with a throw of 43 feet, 1 inch.

Jesse Gleason was the discus runner-up with a throw of 124 feet, 8 inches, and also placed third in the shot put (41-8). Alex Gibbs also placed third in the discus (124-4) and was fifth in the shot put (41-0), while Trevon Franklin was sixth overall in the shot put (40-2).

Steven Trent earned a fourth place finish in the pole vault with a cleared height of nine feet, while Logan Southall was fourth in the long jump at 16 feet, 10 inches.

Luke Wilson was fifth in both the 800m (2:14.65) and 3200m (10:32.62) events, and was also sixth in the 1600m run with a mark of 4:52.01. Brady Adkins was fifth in the 200m dash (25.42) and Cohen Yates was sixth in the 400m dash (58.52).

The quartet of Cason Payne, Josh Wamsley, Aidan Sang and Jovone Johnson finished second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 46.96 seconds. Payne, Wamsley, Johnson and Adkins were also the 4x200m runners-up with a mark of 1:38.50.

Payne, Wamsley, Johnson and Garrett Hatten combined for third place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:54.51, while Adkins, Southall, Kaydean Eta and Zach Rediger was fifth in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay (1:15.40).

Brodee Howard was the top Wahama placer after finishing third in the 110m hurdles with a mark of 17.55 seconds. Johnnie Board was also fifth in the pole vault with a cleared height of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Josh Frye was sixth in the 200m dash (25.66) and Brady Bumgarner was sixth in the 100m dash (12.25).

The 4x110m shuttle hurdle quartet of Board, Bumgarner, Howard and Zach Roush placed fourth with a time of 1:13.04, while the foursome of Roush, Nathan Day, Jacob Lloyd and Trey Peters was sixth in the 4x800m relay with a mark of 10:09.92.

The Winfield girls posted a winning tally of 185 points, while Hurricane (107) and Charleston Catholic (73) rounded out the top-three spots in the field. The Lady Knights were fifth overall with 38 points, while Wahama placed 12th with a single point.

The PPHS girls landed six top-six efforts that included a pair of top-three finishes. The Lady Falcons had a single top-six placer in MacKenzie Barr, who finished sixth in the pole vault with a cleared height of 6 feet, 6 inches.

Sami Saunders led the Lady Knights with a second place effort in the pole vault (8-6) and also tied for third in the high jump (5-0). Hannah Gleason was also fifth in both the shot put (30-4) and discus (78-10) events.

The 4x200m relay team of Madison Hatfield, Sydnee Moore, Ashley Staats and Allison Henderson placed fourth with a time of 1:59.87. Hatfield, Moore, Staats and Teagan Hay also combined for fifth place in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 56.71 seconds.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2018 Paul Wood Memorial Invitational held at Point Pleasant High School.

