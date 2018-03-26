Lady Knights split with Independence

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va — As the saying goes, when you get knocked down you have to get back up.

The Point Pleasant softball team suffered its first loss of the 2018 campaign, then immediately returned to the win column following a 3-2 setback and a 9-0 victory versus Independence on Saturday during a non-conference doubleheader in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (4-1) broke out to a 2-0 lead in the opener, as Tanner King and Leah Cochran drove in an RBI apiece in the first inning.

Patriots junior pitcher Savannah Bragg, however, held PPHS without any further runs the rest of the contest despite surrendering 10 hits through seven innings of work.

Independence tied the game 2-2 in the top of the third inning, on a two-run home run by junior Ashleigh Sexton. Makenzie Holley provided the go-ahead and eventual game-winning RBI in the top of the fourth frame, as Independence held on to take the one-run decision.

Peyton Jordan led the Red and Black with three hits, while King finished with two safeties. Kelsie Byus, Kelsie Price, Madilyn Keefer, Lila Beattie, and Cochran rounded out the hit totals for the Lady Knights in game one with one safety each.

Cochran took the lose as she surrendered three runs, three hits, with five walks and five strikeouts. Jordan provided two innings of relief allowing no runs, one hits and with one strikeout.

Point Pleasant left seven runners on base, while Independence stranded five base runners in the contest.

The finale was all in favor of the Lady Knights as they allowed just one hit while scoring nine runs to take game two.

PPHS took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning, as Jordan led of with a single and later came around to score by way of a series of Independence errors.

Point Pleasant erupted for eight additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, sparked by a double by Cochran to start the Lady Knights turn at the dish.

The Red and Black sent 11 hitters to the plate in the frame, collecting seven hits, including a three-run home run by King to push their lead to 9-0.

PPHS closed out the win in the top of the fifth inning, as Jordan earned the shutout victory surrendering a lone single also collecting two strikeouts.

Jordan, Byus and Keefer each finished with two hits apiece, respectively. King, Cochran, Price and Rachel Grimm closed out the hitting totals in game two with one safety each.

King led the Lady Knights with three RBI, followed by Grimm and Byus with two runs batted in apiece. Keefer rounded out the run production for PPHS in the finale with one RBI.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

