Lady Knights beat Logan, fall to Winfield

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — An even start to the season.

The Point Pleasant girls tennis team finished .500 during its first week of the 2018 campaign after dropping the season-opener 7-0 to Winfield on Monday before rallying for a 4-3 win over Logan to end the week Friday.

The Lady Knights (1-1) were overmatched in most of their matches on Monday as the Lady Generals won five of the seven contests by six or more games, which easily allowed the guests to wrap up the overall decision.

Two of the contests, however, ended up as nail-biters before WHS ultimately pulled out wins.

Sarah Deem battled before dropping an 8-6 decision to Ginny Anderson in fourth singles, then Deem and Caroline Foreman teamed up in second doubles and gave a noble effort before ultimately falling 9-7 to the WHS duo of Anderson and Brittany Gray.

Bailey Barnett dropped an 8-2 decision to Anicah Smith in second singles, while Olivia Pyles and Foreman respectively lost first and third singles contests by 8-0 counts to Emily Moore and Gray.

Pyles and Barnett fell 8-0 to Moore and Smith in first doubles, while the PPHS duo of Danielle Marcum and Grace Teichman suffered an 8-2 setback to Emma Whittaker and Grace Polk in third doubles.

Avery Richardson and Zoe Enos also suffered an 8-3 defeat during an exhibition doubles match against Polk and Anderson.

The Lady Knights rebounded nicely on Friday by winning three of the four singles contests before ultimately holding on for a 4-3 triumph.

Pyles dropped an 8-2 decision to RaeAnne Reed in first singles, but the rest of the singles competitions went the way of the hosts.

Barnett claimed an 8-3 win over Savannah Baisden in second singles, Foreman won 8-2 in third singles over Cassidy Kazee, and Deem posted an 8-0 victory in fourth singles over Katarina Curry.

Foreman and Deem completed the match victory with an 8-3 win over Kazee and Curry in second doubles. Pyles and Barnett dropped an 8-3 decision to Reed and Baisden in first doubles, while Teichman and Enos suffered an 8-1 loss to Kenna Jeffrey and Kenzie Scott in third doubles.

Richardson and Enos also dropped a 5-0 exhibition doubles match against Jeffrey and Scott.

