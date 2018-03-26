Eastern track opens season at Warren

VINCENT, Ohio — Off and running.

The Eastern track and field team began its 2018 season on Saturday at the Warren Fairweather Relays, with the Lady Eagles taking third and the EHS boys finishing fourth.

Warren won the girls team competition with a score of 68, followed by Marietta with a 50. The Lady Eagles were third with score of 34, while Fort Frye finished fourth with a total of four.

In the shot put relay the trio of Layna Catlett, Morgain Little and Avary Mugrage finished second with a combined distance of 82 feet, 11 inches. The trio of Catlett, Mugrage and McKenzie Long was second in the discus throw relay with a combined distance of 244-1.

The 4x400m relay team of Jessica Cook, Katlin Fick, Ashton Guthrie and Ally Durst was second with a time of 3:47.1, the 4x800m quartet of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Alysa Howard and Lexa Hayes was second with a time of 11:45.9, while the distance medley team of Cook, Ally Durst, Whitney Durst and Kaitlyn Hawk was second with a time of 15:29.4.

In the long jump relay the team of Kylie Tolliver, Hannah Hill and Kassie Casto was third with a combined distance of 35-3.75. The high jump relay team of Casto, Guthrie and Hill was third after clearing 4-2, 4-0 and 3-6 respectively.

The sprint medley team of Tolliver, Fick, Little and Cook was third with a time of 2:09.2, the 4x100m relay team of Tolliver, Guthrie, Casto and Hill was third with a time of 1:01.2, while the 4x200m relay team of Fick, Cook, Little and Guthrie was third with a time of 2:04.9.

In the 4x1600m relay the team of Hawk, Morris, Ally Durst and Whitney Durst was third with a time of 25:41, while the quartet of Fick, Little, Casto and Hill was third in the 4x100m shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:18.1.

Warren also won the boys team title with a 66, followed by Marietta with a 44. Fort Frye was third with a 32, while Eastern was fourth with a 14.

The Eagles were champions in the discus throw relay, as the team of Tyler Davis, Mason Dishong and Brandon Baer combined for a distance of 312 feet. In the shot put relay, the trio of Davis, Baer and Blaise Facemyer was third with a combined distance of 101-8.

The relay team of Facemyer, Blake Newland, Noah Browning and Steven Fitzgerald finished third in the 4x200m with a time of 1:47.1, third in the 800m medley with 1:46.5 and third in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:08.7.

Eastern is scheduled to run again on Tuesday at Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.