GAHS lands five on all-OVC basketball teams

A trio of Blue Devils and a pair of Blue Angels were chosen to the 2017-18 All-Ohio Valley Conference basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the eight-team league.

For the second straight season, Gallia Academy sophomore center Zach Loveday was named to the OVC first team. Loveday was joined on the first team by junior guard Cory Call, who is a first time all-league honoree.

GAHS junior point guard Justin McClelland repeated as an honorable mention for the Blue Devils, who finished second in the conference with an 11-3 record.

For the Blue Angels, sophomore guard Alex Barnes was named first team, after being on the honorable mention portion of the list last season.

GAHS freshman forward Ryelee Sipple was named honorable mention for the Blue Angels, who were sixth in the OVC with a 4-10 record.

Both Coach of the Year awards when to Fairland, with boys coach Nathan Speed winning for a third straight year and girls coach Jon Buchanan winning for the second year in a row.

2017-18 All-Ohio Valley Conference Teams

Girls Basketball

First Team

FAIRLAND (14-0): Emily Chapman**, Sr; Alesha Simpson, Sr; Allie Marshall*, Jr

IRONTON (11-3): Lexie Arden*, So; Lexi Wise***, Sr

COAL GROVE (10-4): Emily Compliment***, Sr; Kasey Murphy*, Sr

CHESAPEAKE (8-6): Natalee Hall**, Sr; Karli Davis, Jr

SOUTH POINT (7-7): Leah Lawson, Sr; Emilee Whitt*, So

GALLIA ACADEMY (4-10): Alex Barnes*, So

PORTSMOUTH (2-12): Jasmine Eley*, Jr

ROCK HILL (0-14): Maddie Scott, Sr

Coach of the Year:

Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Honorable Mention

Kelsie Warnock**, Fairland; Riley Schreck, Ironton; Baylee McKnight, Coal Grove; Brooke Webb*, Chesapeake; Maddy Khounlavong, South Point; Ryelee Sipple, Gallia Academy; Kylisha Kearns, Portsmouth; Lucy Simpson, Rock Hill.

Boys Basketball

First Team

FAIRLAND (14-0): Kollin Van Horn*, Sr; Luke Thomas**, Sr; Isaiah Howell*, Sr

GALLIA ACADEMY (11-3): Zach Loveday*, So; Cory Call, Jr

COAL GROVE (10-4): Aaron Music*, Jr

PORTSMOUTH (8-6): Matthew Fraulini, So; Daniel Jordan*, Sr

SOUTH POINT (5-9): **Tayshaun Fox, Jr; Austin Webb, Fr

CHESAPEAKE (4-10): Eli Archer, Fr

IRONTON (4-10): Ethan Wilson*, Jr

ROCK HILL (1-13): Jaret Bacorn, Sr

Coach of the Year:

Nathan Speed, Fairland

Honorable Mention

Ty Staten**, Fairland; Justin McClelland*, Gallia Academy; Jeb Jones, Coal Grove; D.J. Eley, Portsmouth; Jared Whitt, South Point; Reid Carrico, Ironton; Cole Mills, Chesapeake; Kadin France, Rock Hill.

* — indicates previous league honor.

GAHS junior Justin McClelland (center) drives between teammate Zach Loveday (32) and South Point’s Tayshaun Fox (24), during the Blue Devils’ win over the Pointers on Feb. 2 in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.13-GA-McClelland.jpg GAHS junior Justin McClelland (center) drives between teammate Zach Loveday (32) and South Point’s Tayshaun Fox (24), during the Blue Devils’ win over the Pointers on Feb. 2 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

