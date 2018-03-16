Lady Knights hammer Sissonville, 16-2

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Lady Knights didn’t stumble out of the gates.

The Point Pleasant softball team went on an offensive onslaught in its season opener Thursday night after scoring the first 15 runs en route to a 16-2 three-inning victory over host Sissonville in a non-conference matchup in Kanawha County.

The Lady Knights (1-0) made quick work of things in a rather convincing fashion as the guests produced five runs in the first, then sent 15 batters to the plate in the top of the second — which resulted in 10 runs while building a 15-run advantage just nine outs into regulation.

The Lady Indians (0-1) countered with a run in the bottom half of the second to close to within 15-1, then both teams traded a run apiece in the third before the game ended due to mercy rule.

PPHS outhit Sissonville by a sizable 12-5 overall margin and the guests also benefited from eight of the 10 errors in the contest. Point Pleasant stranded nine runners on base, while SHS left only four on the bags.

The Lady Knights started things with a bang as leadoff hitter Peyton Jordan drove a 2-2 offering deep over the right-center field wall, giving the guests a permanent lead of 1-0.

Izabella King, Lila Beattie, Madilyn Keefer and Hannah Smith also provided RBI singles that gave PPHS a 5-0 advantage through one inning of play.

Jordan had a two-RBI single, while Keefer, Smith, Izabella King, Kelsie Byus and Tanner King also knocked in a run apiece during Point’s double-digit outburst in the top of the second.

Morgan Jennings knocked in Honesty Bragg with a one-out single in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit down to 15-1, but Shala Swain drove in Point’s final run with a two-out single in the top of the third.

Jenna Thomas drove in Taylor Long with two outs in the bottom of the third, completing the 16-2 outcome.

Leah Cochran was the winning pitcher of record for PPHS after allowing one earned run and three hits over two innings of work. Jordan also gave up an unearned run and two hits in an inning of relief work.

Alexis Bailey took the loss for Sissonville after surrendering seven runs (four earned), seven hits and three walks over two innings while striking out three.

Byus, Smith and Jordan led the guests with two hits apiece, followed by Swain, Cochran, Keefer, Tanner King and Izabella King with a safety apiece.

Jordan led PPHS with three RBIs, while Keefer, Smith and Izabella King each drove in two runs. Amber Hatfield led the guests with four runs scored, followed by Kelsey Price with three runs scored. Jordan and Monica Cook also scored two runs apiece in the triumph.

Bailey led Sissonville with two hits, followed by Bragg, Jenna Thomas and Morgan Jennings with a safety apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it travels to Poca for a non-conference matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

