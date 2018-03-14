RedStorm softball duo honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande softball standouts Kelsey Conkey and Mallory Powell have been named the River States Conference Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week, respectively, for the week of March 5-11.

League officials made the announcement Monday night.

Conkey, a junior from Minford, Ohio, pitched 15.0 innings across three games and came out of it with a 0.00 ERA on the week. The highlight was a no-hitter versus No. 13 Ottawa (Kan.) in a 2-0 victory. She struck out seven, walked one and gave up no runs and no hits in 7.0 innings.

An earlier start on the week had a complete-game victory over Calumet (Ind.), which included six hits, nine strikeouts and one walk. The only run she gave up was unearned. She began the week with a one-inning save in a 7-4 victory over Bryan (Tenn.).

Powell, a first baseman/pitcher from Flatwoods, Ky., was 12-for-25 in seven games. She pounded out four doubles, a triple, a home run and drove in 10 runs as the RedStorm went 5-2.

Powell also slugged .840 and had a pair of four-hit games. She capped off her week going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in a 12-2 win over No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.). She was also 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs in an 11-1 victory over Bryan (Tenn.).

Powell was 2-for-3 with a run in a 2-0 win over No. 13 Ottawa (Kan.).

Powell also went 2-1 on the week as a pitcher.

Rio Grande (13-8), which was ranked No. 23 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll, opens RSC play at home this weekend versus Ohio Christian and Cincinnati Christian.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

