28 named all-district in Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio —A total of 27 basketball players, 15 boys and 12 girls, and one coach from Gallia and Meigs Counties were chosen to the 2017-18 all-Southeast District teams, as selected by a media panel from within the district.

The Gallia Academy Blue Devils came away with the most selections locally, five including Division II co-Coach of the Year Gary Harrison.

A first team selection for the 20-4 Blue Devils was sophomore Zach Loveday. The 7-foot center averaged 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 blocked shots and 1.3 assists, while shooting 64 percent from the line, and 61 percent from the field, including 36 percent from three-point range. Loveday was the only sophomore among 10 players on the Division II first team.

Loveday was a second team choice last season.

On the third team for GAHS is junior guard Cory Call, who averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game and shot 50 percent from the field.

Junior point guard Justin McClelland and senior wing Evan Wiseman each earned a special mention nod. Wiseman was also special mention last season.

Harrison shared the Coach of the Year award with Fairland’s Nathan Speed, who was the only to coach to top the Blue Devils twice this season. The Player of the Year award in Division II went to Fairland senior Kollin Van Horn, who averaged 16.0 points per game.

In Division IV, Southern led the way locally with three selections, followed by Eastern and South Gallia with two apiece.

SHS junior guard Weston Thorla was named to the second team after posting 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the 14-8 Tornadoes.

On the third team for Southern was center Brayden Cunningham, who had 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. SHS senior Dylan Smith picked up a special mention spot.

For 10-13 Eastern, junior guard Isaiah Fish was named to the second team after averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds, while shooting 52 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free throw line.

On the special mention list for the Eagles was sophomore Garrett Barringer.

Braxton Hardy was named to the second team for 7-17 South Gallia, with the junior guard averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while shooting 55 percent from the field and 74 percent from the line.

Taking a special mention spot for the Rebels was senior Curtis Haner.

The Division IV Player of the Year was Trimble guard Randy Hixson at 25.4 points per game, while the Coach of the Year was Coal Grove’s Kevin Vanderhoof.

In Division III, the Marauders and Raiders claimed two spots apiece.

For 10-14 Meigs, sophomore guard Weston Baer was named to the second team after scoring 20 points per game, leading the team in steals and shooting 73 percent from the free throw line.

On third team for MHS was junior guard Zach Bartrum, who posted 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 74 percent from the line.

On the third team for 5-18 River Valley was senior guard Jarret McCarley, who averaged 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. RVHS freshman Jordan Lambert was named special mention for the Silver and Black.

The Division III Player of the Year was, for the second straight season Paint Valley’s Dylan Swingle, a 6-foot-11 senior who posted 23.1 points per game. Division III co-Coaches of the Year were Oak Hill’s Norm Persin and Pike Eastern’s Tom Barrick. Persin was also Coach of the Year last year.

In Division I, Logan’s Bo Myers was Player of the Year, while the Chiefs’ leader Chris Rider was named Coach of the Year.

A quarter of a dozen local girls selection went to Eastern in Division IV.

EHS senior center Elizabeth Collins led the 15-8 Lady Eagles with a second team spot, after posting 15.0 points and 10 rebounds per game. Collins was also on second team last year, while earning third team as a sophomore and special mention as a freshman.

EHS senior guard Madison Williams was named to the third team, with averages of 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Williams was a second team selection as a freshman.

On the special mention list for the the third straight season for Lady Eagles was junior point guard Jess Parker.

At 8-14, South Gallia earned a pair of all-district nods. On the third team, SGHS senior guard Erin Evans averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Evans was also on third team last season. Lady Rebels senior Aaliyah Howell was named special mention.

For the 6-17 Lady Tornadoes, sophomore guard Phoenix Cleland was named to the third team with averages of 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Fellow SHS sophomore Baylee Wolfe picked up a special mention for the Purple and Gold.

The Division IV Player of the Year was Waterford senior Alli Kern, averaging 15.0 points per game. The Coach of the Year was Portsmouth Notre Dame’s J.D. McKenzie. Kern was also Player of the Year last year.

In Division II, the 10-13 Blue Angels earned a pair of spots, while 2-21 River Valley had one selection.

GAHS sophomore guard Alex Barnes was named to the second team with averages of 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals, to go with a 47 percent field goal rate.

On the Division II special mention list were Gallia Academy freshman Ryelee Sipple and River Valley junior Kelsey Brown.

Miami Trace senior Tanner Bryant was D-2 Player of the Year, with a 14-point per game average. Sharing the Coach of the Year award were J.D Walters from Sheridan and Samantha Leach from Washington Court House.

In Division III, Meigs picked up a pair of spots with a 10-13 record.

On second team for the Lady Marauders was junior guard Kassidy Betzing, who averaged 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Fellow MHS junior Madison Fields was named special mention. Betzing was also second team last season, while taking third team the previous season.

The Division III Player of the Year was Southeastern senior Ella Skeens, who averaged 29.0 points per game. The co-Coaches of the Year in Division III were Fairland’s Jon Buchanan and North Adams’ Rob Davis. Skeens was also Player of the Year in 2016-17.

