Rio baseball announces schedule changes

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has announced a pair of changes to its 2018 baseball schedule.

The RedStorm’s River States Conference weekend series with Asbury University, which had been moved up from Friday and Saturday to Thursday and Friday in an attempt to dodge inclement weather, has no been moved back to its original schedule.

Rio will host the Eagles in one nine-inning game on Friday, at 2 p.m., at Bob Evans Field, while Saturday’s doubleheader will get underway at noon.

The Saturday twin bill features a nine-inning opener and a seven-inning nightcap.

The RedStorm has also rescheduled their doubleheader with 20th-ranked Campbellsville, which was postponed on Wednesday.

Rio will now host the Tigers for a pair of contests on Wednesday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.