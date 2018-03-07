Bobcats, Herd announce 2018 football schedules

It’s only March, but football season is just around the corner.

The Marshall University and Ohio University football teams have announced schedules for the 2018 season, with both schools slated for six home games and six road contests.

The Thundering Herd — coming off of an 8-5 campaign, including 4-4 in Conference USA — will open the season with four straight non-conference games, beginning with a trip to Oxford, Ohio on Sept. 1 to face Miami. The RedHawks fell by a 31-26 count in their season-opening trip to Marshall in 2017.

Marshall — which was 4-2 in Huntington last season — takes the field in front of its home fans for the first time on Sept. 8 when Eastern Kentucky, a Football Championship Subdivision Division I team, visits Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Next MU will take a trip into SEC Country to face South Carolina on Sept. 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Marshall won its only previous meeting with the Gamecocks, defeating them on their home field in 1998.

the Herd will welcome the ACC’s North Carolina State Wolfpack to Joan C. Edward Stadium on Sept. 22. The Herd will be trying to avenge a 37-20 loss to the Wolfpack from 2017.

Marshall begins Conference USA play at Western Kentucky on Sept. 29, and will then welcome Middle Tennessee on Oct. 6. MU defeated both WKU and MTSU last season, but all-3 teams finished with 4-4 conference records.

Following a bye week, the Herd will visit Old Dominion on Oct. 13. Marshall’s largest league victory of 2017 came in Huntington against the Monarchs.

The Herd will be back at home on Oct. 20 to face defending conference champion Florida Atlantic. Marshall dropped a five-point decision to the Owls in Boca Raton last season.

MU will travel to Southern Miss on Nov. 3, then the Herd have back-to-back home games, facing Charlotte on Nov. 10 and UTSA on Nov. 17. Marshall’s will end the regular season with a trip to at Florida International on Nov. 24.

Southern Miss, UTSA and FIU each defeated Marshall last season, while the Herd claimed a 14-3 victory at Charlotte.

The Thundering Herd will play their annual spring game on April 28 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Bobcats —who were 9-4 including 5-2 in the Mid-American Conference in 2017 — begin the 2018 against Howard, an FCS Division I team, on Sept. 1 at Peden Stadium. Last season, Ohio was 5-1 on its home field, including a win over FCS Division I’s Hampton.

Following a bye week, the Bobcats will have back-to-back road games, visiting Virginia on Sept. 15 and Cincinnati on Sept. 22. Ohio’s only previous bout with UVA was in 1993 and went to the Cavaliers by a 41-7 final. The Bobcats and Bearcats haven’t met since 1981 and current series record is 23-23-4.

The Bobcats’ final non-conference game will be at home against former MAC foe UMass on Sept. 29 in Athens. OU defeated the Minutemen by a 58-50 count in Amherst last season.

Ohio begins MAC play with back-to-back road games, visiting Kent State on Oct. 6 and Northern Illinois on Oct. 13. The Bobcats’ largest win in the MAC last year came over the Golden Flashes.

OU welcomes Bowling Green on Oct. 20 and will have a quick turnaround, as the Bobcats host Ball State on Oct. 25. Ohio defeated BGSU last fall.

A second straight Thursday game has the Bobcats visiting Western Michigan on Nov. 1. Six days later, OU will travel to Oxford, Ohio for a clash against archrival Miami. The Green and White defeated the RedHawks in Athens last season.

The Bobcats are back at Peden Stadium for their final two games, hosting Buffalo on Nov. 14 and Akron on Nov. 23. The Bulls and Zips both defeated Ohio last season.

The Bobcats’ annual spring game will be April 21 at Peden Stadium.

All kickoff times are currently to be determined.

