Wrestlers end season at districts

A dozen grapplers from the Ohio Valley Publishing area had their respective campaigns come to a close this past weekend at the 2018 district wrestling tournaments held at a trio of locations within the Buckeye State.

River Valley had five wrestlers and Eastern had two qualifiers at the Division III tournaments respectively being held at Troy High School and Heath High School. Gallia Academy had five entrants in the Division II event going on at Claymont High School, although only four actually competed.

None of those 12 participants, however, managed to come away with a top-four finish in an individual weight class, ultimately ended the wrestling season in both Meigs and Gallia counties.

The Raiders finished their two-day event with a 7-10 record in head-to-head bouts, with four of those victories coming by pinfall. The Silver and Black — with 21 points — placed 29th out of 54 scoring teams at the D-3 Troy district meet.

Junior Jacob Edwards was the closest of all the OVP area qualifiers to earning a state berth after finishing fifth overall at 113 pounds. Edwards — a three-time district qualifier — went 4-2 and had two pinfall wins while ending his season with a 44-8 record.

Junior Joseph Burns went 2-2 overall, including a pinfall win, at 120 pounds and finishes the year with a 32-19 mark. Junior Eric Weber had a pinfall victory and went 1-2 at 160 pounds, completing a 36-14 campaign.

Senior Coalton Burns (126) and junior Nathan Michael (170) both went winless in two bouts. Burns was 21-19 overall in his final year, while Michael posted a 24-19 record this winter.

Miami East won the D-3 district title at Troy with 140 points, with Troy Christian (135) and Ottawa-Glandorf (99.5) rounding out the top-three spots.

Miami East led the tournament with three divisional champs and Troy Christian was next with two. East Clinton, Legacy Christian, Lima Central Catholic, Bethel-Tate, Indian Lake, Bethel, Ottawa-Glandorf, Bluffton and Williamsburg had a weight class title apiece.

The Eagles were making the program’s first-ever appearance at the district level while competing at the D-3 meet at Heath High School.

Eastern also managed to make history during that first-ever district trip as senior Gavin Erwin scored a pinfall win over Austin Wheeler (2:18) of Northmor, allowing EHS to score three points while tying Beallsville for 46th place in the final standings.

Erwin finished the event 1-2 overall at 182 pounds and also ended the year with a 33-16 record.

Junior Dillon Aeiker dropped both of his bouts at 138 pounds and finished the year with a 35-16 mark.

Nelsonville-York won the D-3 team title held at Heath High School by posting a winning score of 175 points. Northmor (117) and Martins Ferry (106) completed the top-three spots out of 48 scoring teams.

NYHS led the way with three district champions and Martins Ferry landed two titles. Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Pleasant, Northridge, Centerburg, Northmor, Newark Catholic, Tuscarawas Valley and Grandview Heights won one weight class crown each.

The Blue Devils came away with two pinfall wins and a 4-8 overall mark in head-to-head matches at the D-2 district tournament held at Claymont High School. GAHS placed 27th out of 46 scoring teams with 11 points.

Senior Caleb Greenlee earned a pinfall win and a 21-7 major decision before finishing 2-2 overall at 106 pounds. Caleb completed his final season with a 44-4 record.

Senior Kyle Greenlee scored a pinfall win and went 1-2 at 113 pounds while finishing a 45-5 season.

Junior Lane Pullins went 1-2 at 182 pounds while completing a 37-11 campaign. Junior Jason Stroud went winless in two bouts at 120 pounds and finished the year 37-11.

Sophomore Logan Griffith did not compete at districts despite earning a berth in the 195-pound division.

Steubenville won the D-2 Claymont district tournament with 159 points, followed by Claymont (143.5) and Carrollton (133.5) in the top-three spots.

Steubenville led the way with four weight class champions and Carrollton was next with two crowns. Beaver, Warren, Jonathan Alder, Licking Valley, Claymont, Bexley, Sheridan and New Lexington also came away with a divisional title apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 district tournaments held at Troy, Heath and Claymont high schools.

River Valley senior Coalton Burns locks in a hold during a 126-pound match at the Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.6-RV-CBurns.jpg River Valley senior Coalton Burns locks in a hold during a 126-pound match at the Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 30, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Lane Pullins gains leverage during a 182-pound match held Dec. 20, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.6-GA-Pullins.jpg Gallia Academy junior Lane Pullins gains leverage during a 182-pound match held Dec. 20, 2017, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

