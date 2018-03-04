Rio’s Petty-Craft earns All-American status – again

PITTSBURG, Kansas — University of Rio Grande senior Tyanna Petty-Craft added one last All-American finish to her collegiate indoor track & field trophy case during Saturday’s final day of competition in the 53rd Annual NAIA National Championships at the Robert W. Plaster Center.

Petty-Craft, a native of Somerset, Ohio and the defending national champion in the Women’s High Jump, cleared 1.71m to finish in third place.

The top eight individuals in each event earn All-American honors.

Petty-Craft also grabbed All-American kudos in the Pentathlon on Friday, finishing third in that competition as well with a new school record 3,352 points.

Her two performances produced 12 points for the RedStorm in the team competition, which was good enough for a tie with Judson and Grand View among the 55 teams who scored points in the meet.

Wayland Baptist (TX) won the team championship with 100 points, while Indiana Tech (69), Southern-NO (59), Friends (56) and Aquinas (40) rounded out the top five.

On the men’s side, Rio senior Alex Nichols (Pickerington, OH) also competed on Saturday and finished 20th in the Shot Put with a heave of 15.41m.

None of the four athletes representing the RedStorm in the men’s competition managed a scoring finish.

Wayland Baptist also won the men’s team title, edging Indiana Tech, 88-80. Keiser (43 pts.), Hastings (38) and Bethel, Ind. (27) rounded out the top five.

Rio Grande will open its 2018 outdoor track and field scheduled on March 17 at Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, N.C.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

