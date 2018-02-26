Yellow Jackets sting Wahama, 79-45

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — A slow start led to the end of the White Falcons’ tournament run.

The Wahama boys basketball team opened its Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest on Saturday night versus Williamstown with a dismal start, as the White Falcons failed to score a single field goal in the first quarter en route to a 79-45 setback in Wood County.

The Red and White (5-17) scored in the first period, as a 3-0f-4 performance from the charity stripe provided their only offensive production. The Yellow Jackets (18-5) countered with an 8-of-17 effort from the field during those first eight minutes while building a decisive 23-3 advantage.

Williamstown held Wahama without a field goal for a total of 9:31 at the start. The Yellow Jackets utilized a 19-11 run in the second frame to take a 42-14 lead into the intermission.

The White Falcons made just 4-of-19 shot attempts for 21 percent, including 3-of-13 from beyond the arc for 23 percent. WHS also collected 12 rebounds and committed 19 turnovers.

In contrast, Williamstown was 14-of-29 from the field for 58 percent, including 2-0f-7 from long distance for 28 percent. The hosts grabbed 14 rebounds and gave away the ball five times in the first half.

Wahama opened the third quarter with a 4-0 run, but the Yellow Jackets continued to find success offensively, connecting on 9-of-19 from the field to extend their lead to 60-29 entering the finale.

Williamstown closed out the fourth quarter on a 19-16 run to earn a 34-point victory.

Following the game, Wahama coach Ron Bradley assessed his team’s performance — particularly the area of turnovers and falling behind early.

“We kind of fell back into the mode when we struggled offensively,” Bradley said. “We turned the ball over too many times. When you do that against a team like Williamstown, they are going to convert it into points.

“They got a lot of lay ups off of our miscues. You have to take care of the basketball and we’ve struggle with that all season. We unfortunately had a lot of results like this one tonight.”

The Red and White finished with a 14-of-46 performance form the field for 30 percent, including 5-of-25 from three-point range. Wahama also made 6-of-9 from the free throw line for 67 percent. The White Falcons gathered 22 rebounds and committed 24 turnovers.

Noah Litchfield led the way with 13 markers, including three trifectas.

Jacob Lloyd and Abram Pauley were next each with eight points apiece, respectively.

Dakota Belcher followed with seven markers, while Tyler Bumgarner provided four points.

Brady Bumgarner added three points, while Jacob Warth rounded out the scoring with two markers.

Overall, Williamstown connected on 31-of-59 field goals for 52 percent, including 4-of-15 from beyond the arc for 26 percent. The Yellow Jackets also made 12-of-17 shots from the charity stripe for 71 percent. The hosts collected 30 rebounds and committed eight turnovers.

Cullen Cutright finished with a game-high 17 markers, while Trent Lynch followed with 15 points.

Boston Caruthers was next with 10 points, as Eli Inman added nine markers.

Baylor Haught and Issac Cutright chipped in six points apiece, respectively.

Xavier Caruthers added four points, while Grant Bobbit and Garrett Hill provided three points each.

Eric Brown, Josh Keiser and Trey Landis concluded the scoring for the Yellow Jackson with two markers apiece, respectively.

The loss ends Wahama’s 2017-18 campaign overall, which included a 3-13 mark in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division competition.

Wahama junior Jacob Lloyd attempts a shot against a Williamstown defender during the second half of Saturday night’s 79-45 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Williamstown, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.26-WAH-Lloyd.jpg Wahama junior Jacob Lloyd attempts a shot against a Williamstown defender during the second half of Saturday night’s 79-45 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Williamstown, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Wahama senior Noah Litchfield (33) attempts a lay up against two Williamstown defenders during the second half of Saturday night’s 79-45 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Williamstown, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.26-WAH-Litchfield.jpg Wahama senior Noah Litchfield (33) attempts a lay up against two Williamstown defenders during the second half of Saturday night’s 79-45 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Williamstown, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Wahama senior Isaiah Pauley (14) attempts a shot against a Williamstown defender during the second half of Saturday night’s 79-45 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Williamstown, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.26-WAH-Pauley.jpg Wahama senior Isaiah Pauley (14) attempts a shot against a Williamstown defender during the second half of Saturday night’s 79-45 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Williamstown, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.