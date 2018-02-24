Eagles sweep pair from RedStorm

WALESKA, Ga. — Matt Trawick’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning plated teammate Daniel Rodriguez and gave host Reinhardt University a 3-2 game two victory and a doubleheader sweep of the University of Rio Grande, Friday evening, in non-conference baseball action at Ken White Field.

The Eagles, who posted a 12-7 triumph in the opening game, improved to 8-4 with the wins.

Rio Grande, which saw its losing streak grow to five games, slipped to 4-10 with the losses.

Trawick’s game-winning hit in the nightcap after the RedStorm had erased a 2-0 fourth inning deficit with single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Rio’s fifth inning run crossed when senior Ty Warnimont (Rio Grande, OH) was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded, while the sixth inning marker crossed when sophomore Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) was hit by a pitch with two outs and sophomore Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) followed with an RBI double.

The RedStorm also threatened in the seventh by putting runners at second and third with nobody out, but failed to push across the go-ahead run.

Reinhardt’s attempt to do the same in the home half of the frame was more fruitful, though.

Rodriguez touched up Rio junior starter Zach Harvey (Kenova, WV) for a one-out double to right-center and Trawick followed by lining a 2-2 pitch into left field to plate Rodriguez with the game-winning run.

Sherman Graves, Jacob Cagle and Kaleb Swayze all had two hits and Andres Ugarte added a double in the winning effort for the Eagles.

Heriberto Casaola, the last of three RU pitchers, earned the win.

Harvey took the loss in a complete game outing for Rio, allowing 11 hits and three runs – only one of which was earned – over 6-1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and fanned seven.

Shockley, junior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.), senior Kameron Herring (Heath, OH) and freshman Caleb Fetzer (Van Wert, OH) had two hits each for the RedStorm. Shockley and Rodriguez each had a double.

In the opener, Reinhardt spotted Rio a 2-0 first inning lead before scoring four in the home half of the frame, two more markers in the second and one run in the third for a 7-2 lead.

The RedStorm got back in the game briefly with three runs in the sixth inning, but the Eagles scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to take control once and for all.

Cagle hit a first inning grand slam which gave RU a lead it would never relinquish, while Graves went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Ugarte was 2-for-4 with a home run.

Trawick and Matthew Vaccaro also had two hits for the Eagles, while Jesus Palacios started and picked up the win.

Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning for Rio Grande and finished 2-for-4 with six RBI, while Cluxton also had two hits.

Senior starter Osvaldo Duran (Guayanilla, P.R.) suffered the loss for the RedStorm, allowing eight hits and nine runs over five innings.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday, although its schedule has been altered by the threat of inclement weather.

The RedStorm will face Reinhardt in the finale of their series at 11 a.m. before squaring off with Goshen (IN) College immediately afterward at 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

