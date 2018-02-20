Rio competes at Kent State Tune Up

KENT, Ohio — Tellis Horne posted a pair of top 10 finishes and Zavien Parker added one of his own to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team in Saturday’s Kent State Tune Up at the Kent State University Fieldhouse.

Horne, a freshman from Canton, Ohio, took second place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.97 seconds and was fourth the 200-meter dash after crossing the line in 21.99.

Horne also competed at Findlay University’s Meet for Everyone on Friday afternoon and placed third in the 60 with a time of 7.01.

Parker, a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, took ninth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.15.

Rio’s 4×400 relay team – comprised of senior Clinton Campbell (Malta, OH), Horne, freshman Sterling Smith (Reynoldsburg, OH) and Parker – recorded an eighth-place finish with a time of 3:26.34.

Katie Browning and Tyanna Petty-Craft provided the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team with top 10 finishes in Saturday’s Kent State Tune Up at the Kent State University Fieldhouse.

Browning, a senior from Athens, Ohio, took eighth place in the pole vault after clearing 3.34m.

Petty-Craft, a senior from Somerset, Ohio claimed 10th place in the long jump with a leap of 5.25m.

The events, which included a number of NCAA Division I programs, were not a team-scored meet.

Rio Grande will return to action March 1-3 when it sends a handful of qualifiers to the NAIA Indoor Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

