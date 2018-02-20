Lady Knights fall at Winfield, 73-33

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Turnovers and an early deficit proved to be too much for the Lady Knights.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team opened its Class AA Region IV, Section 1 contest on Monday night with a field goal 40 seconds into play, but host Winfield countered with a 31-6 run over the remainder of the first period and eventually rolled to a 73-33 win in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (1-21) trailed 31-8 at the end of the first quarter, as the Lady Generals (16-7) connected on 12-of-21 field goal attempts for 57 percent, including 1-of-1 from long distance.

Both teams played near even in the second frame as the Green and White were held to just four field goals, while the Red and Black connected on 2-of-7 from the field — including one three-pointer — along with a 5-of-6 performance at the charity stripe.

PPHS outscored Winfield 10-9 over the second eight-minute span, but the hosts carried a 40-18 advantage into the intermission.

Point Pleasant made 5-of-16 field goals for 31 percent in the first half, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc for 30 percent. The Lady Knights collected 17 rebounds and committed 18 turnovers — 13 of which came in the first quarter.

The Lady Generals countered with a 16-of-43 performance from the field for 37 percent, including 2-of-7 from three-point range for 28 percent. Winfield gathered 15 rebounds while committing just two turnovers.

The Green and White remained in control when play resumed in the third quarter. WHS went on a 23-7 run over the span to take a 63-25 lead into the finale.

The Lady Knights were outscored 10-8 in the final eight minutes as the hosts closed out the 40-point victory.

Overall, the Red and Black made 10-of-34 shots from the field for 29 percent, including 4-of-13 from long range for 30 percent. PPHS also shot 9-of-12 from the free throw line for 75 percent.

The Lady Knights crashed the boards for 30 rebounds and committed 34 giveaways.

Peyton Campbell led the way with 18 markers, including two trifectas. Morgan Miller was next with eight points, including two three-pointers and a perfect 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Allison Henderson followed with four markers, while Hannah Smith concluded the scoring for Point Pleasant with three points.

Winfield made 33-of-83 of its field goal attempts for 39 percent, including 5-of-14 from beyond the arc for 35 percent. The Green and White made just 2-of-9 from the free throw line for 22 percent. WHS collected 33 rebounds and committed 10 turnovers.

Emily Hudson finished with a game-high 20 points, while Sydney Cavender added 11 markers.

Mora McGrew was next with 10 markers, including two trifectas, and Kalei Jordan followed with eight points.

Lauren Hudson chipped in six points, as Ella Wikel was next with five markers.

Alana Roberts added four markers, all coming in the final quarter of action.

Sydney Slutz, Hannah Slutz and Emily Bryant closed out the scoring for the Lady Generals with three points apiece, respectively.

The loss for Point Pleasant concludes its 2017-18 campaign with a third setback to the Green and White.

In the regular season, Winfield defeated the Lady Knights by a final of 54-16 on Dec. 9, 2017, in Winfield, then posted a 73-29 decision on Feb. 1 in Mason County.

Point Pleasant junior Allison Henderson attempts to drive past a Lady Generals defender during the second half of Monday night’s 73-33 loss to Winfield in Winfield, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.21-PP-Henderson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Allison Henderson attempts to drive past a Lady Generals defender during the second half of Monday night’s 73-33 loss to Winfield in Winfield, W.Va. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Peyton Campbell attempts a free throw during the second half of Monday night’s 73-33 loss to Winfield in Winfield, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.21-PP-Campbell.jpg Point Pleasant junior Peyton Campbell attempts a free throw during the second half of Monday night’s 73-33 loss to Winfield in Winfield, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Hannah Smith attempts to drive the lane during the first half of Monday night’s 73-33 loss to Winfield in Winfield, W.Va.. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.21-PP-Smith.jpg Point Pleasant junior Hannah Smith attempts to drive the lane during the first half of Monday night’s 73-33 loss to Winfield in Winfield, W.Va.. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmedimidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.