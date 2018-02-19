NY wins 4th straight TVC title

BIDWELL, Ohio — Nelsonville-York came away with six weight class champions and won their fourth consecutive league title on Saturday at the 2018 Tri-Valley Conference Wrestling Championships held at River Valley High School in Gallia County.

The Buckeyes defeated the 13-team field by 13 points while finishing the day with a final tally of 176 points. Athens — the last program to win a TVC title before Nelsonville-York’s run — was the overall runner-up with 163 points, while Vinton County (109), River Valley (79.5) and Alexander (70.0) completed the top-five spots.

Belpre won the TVC Hocking championship with a sixth-place effort of 61 points. Wellston was seventh overall 55 points, while Trimble (49), Eastern (38) and Meigs (29.5) completed the eight through 10 positions.

South Gallia (25), Waterford (22) and Federal Hocking (18) rounded out the final three spots. Wahama could not compete in the TVC event due to being in the middle of the West Virginia postseason, and neither Miller nor Southern have a wrestling program.

There were six repeat champions at the annual event, with NYHS claiming stake to four of those honors. Collin Yinger (106), Noah Inboden (132), Tyler Speelman (170) and Donovan McCollister (220) all repeated as TVC champions, including a pair of four-time winners in Speelman and McCollister.

Colt Yinger (160) — who missed last year’s TVC meet — also joined Collin Yinger in picking up his third TVC championship, while Brian Heller (138) claimed the last of the Buckeyes’ six individual crowns.

River Valley and Belpre also had a repeat champion apiece. Jacob Edwards — who won the 113 crown last winter — came away as the 120-pound champion for the Raiders, while Dakota Ross of BHS repeated as the heavyweight champion.

The remaining first-time TVC champions were Jonathan Kimball (113) of Athens, Todd Fouts (126) and Ian Joyce (195) of Trimble, Justen Anderson (145) of Wellston, and the Vinton County duo of Tim Bunnell (152) and Ray Lewis (182).

Edwards — a junior at RVHS — was the only TVC champion hailing from the Ohio Valley Publishing area. Edwards posted a perfect 2-0 mark and scored a pair of pinfall wins.

The host Raiders finished the day with five top-four finishes, with Edwards clearly leading that charge. Joseph Burns (113) and Nathan Michael (170) both finished second in their respective divisions with identical 1-1 marks — including a pinfall apiece.

Derek Johnson went 4-1 and placed third at 152 pounds, while Eric Weber went 3-1 overall with two pinfalls and a technical fall in finishing third at 160 pounds.

Eastern had a pair of top-four efforts en route to a third place finish in the TVC Hocking standings, with Steven Fitzgerald leading the way with a 3-1 record and three pinfall wins en route to a third place effort at 195 pounds. Gavin Erwin went 2-2 overall with a pinfall win while finishing fourth at 182 pounds.

Meigs landed a trio of fourth place efforts on the day. Griffin Buck went 2-2 with a technical fall at 113 pounds, Zach Shifflet was 0-2 at 120 pounds and Tucker Smith was 1-2 with a pinfall win at 132 pounds.

South Gallia had a pair of fourth place finishers at the event. Chad Bostic went 2-2 with two pinfalls at 170 pounds, while Tanner Dennison was also 2-2 overall with two pinfalls at 285 pounds.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2018 TVC Wrestling Championships held at River Valley High School.

Scott Jones of the Ohio Valley Publishing sports department contributed to this report.

River Valley junior Derek Johnson locks in a hold on an opponent during the 152-pound match held at River Valley High School on Saturday at the 2018 TVC Championships in Bidwell, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.20-RV-Johnson.jpg River Valley junior Derek Johnson locks in a hold on an opponent during the 152-pound match held at River Valley High School on Saturday at the 2018 TVC Championships in Bidwell, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.