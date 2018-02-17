OVP varsity games for Saturday, Feb. 17

Due to inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Saturday, Feb. 17.

Here is look at the OVP schedule and the status of those contests as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Point Pleasant at Gallia Academy, ppd. (Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20.)

Wahama at Southern, ppd.

River Valley at Meigs, ppd.

South Gallia at Miller, ppd. (Rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 23)