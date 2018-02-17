Annual Gallia, Meigs SWCD tree sales almost over

Only a couple of days remain to take advantage of the annual Meigs and Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District Tree Sales. The deadline in both counties is Wednesday.

This year both counties are offering nearly identical packages, and prices may vary slightly so you will need to call your local SWCD office to confirm.

The Hard Mast Packet consists of four each of Northern Red Oak, White Oak, American Chestnut, Bur Oak, and Shagbark Hickory, 20 seedlings total, while the Moist Soils Packet contains four each of Butternut, Swamp White Oak, Sycamore, Black Walnut, and Chinquapin Oak, 20 seedlings total.

This year’s individual hardwood offerings include Black Cherry, Black Walnut, Northern Red Oak, Sugar Maple, and White Oak in packets of 25 seedlings. Also available are Bald Cypress, Colorado Blue Spruce, Eastern White Pine, Norway Spruce, and Scotch Pine in packets of 25.

A Pollinator Tree Packet consisting of two each Eastern Redbud, White Flowering Dogwood, American Plum, Persimmon, and Sourwood (10 seedlings total) is available, and other offerings include Gala/Red Rome Beauty Apple Trees, one tree of each, two trees total, and Shiitake Mushroom kits consisting of 200 plugs.

This year only native ground cover plants are being offered; Wild Ginger, Partridge Berry, and Wild Columbine plants are being offered in trays of 25.

For smaller spaces where trees are not practical, there is a one-ounce Wildflower and Grass mix. Other seed mixes include erosion control (two pounds), and wildlife food plot mixes (25 pounds). For larger open areas there is an Ohio Pollinator Seed Mix Packet, and an Ohio Pollinator Packet (no grasses).

Also available are bluebird boxes and bat boxes, marking flags, and Plantskyydd deer and rabbit repellant available in ready-to-spray quart bottles or in a powder concentrate.

Trees should be available for pickup around the second week in April. Tree and shrub seedlings should be between six and 18 inches tall depending on the species, and should be planted within five days after pickup and watered regularly.

Proceeds from the annual tree sale help fund educational programs and other activities conducted by your county’s SWCD.

For an order form, or for more information, contact the Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282 or the Gallia SWCD 740-446-6173, or stop in during regular business hours (note: both offices will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day).

Gallia SWCD Fish Sale continues

If fish are more your thing, the Gallia SWCD is also partnering with the Jackson SWCD in a pond clinic followed by a fish sale with an ordering deadline of May 1.

The Pond Clinic will be held Friday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at the Gallia County Fairgrounds Pond with Steve Fender of Fender’s Fish Hatchery as the key speaker. The workshop is free, but please call the Gallia SWCD to RSVP or if you have any questions.

The fish sale will continue through May 1 with fish to be picked up at 2:30 p.m. on May 8 in the parking lot of the old Oak Hill High School. Species offered include Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish (shellcrackers), Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch, Japanese Koi, White Amur (grass carp), and Fathead Minnows.

Please bring a container with a lid and lined with a plastic bag filled with your pond water for each 100 fingerlings ordered – a 20-30 gallon garbage can with a lid works best (please take your fish straight to their new home).

By Jim Freeman In The Open

Jim Freeman is the wildlife specialist for the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be contacted weekdays at 740-992-4282 or at jim.freeman@oh.nacdnet.net

