Wahama tames Lady Tigers, 70-34

MASON, W. Va. — The game was never in doubt.

The Wahama girls basketball team opened its Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest on Friday night versus Wirt County with a perfect effort from the field, connecting on its first five shots en route to a 70-34 win at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Falcons (9-14) held the Lady Tigers (5-18) to a single field goal in the first quarter as they soared to a 20-2 lead entering the second frame.

The Orange and Black came alive offensively over the entire span of the second quarter, but a 17-14 run by the Red and White helped the hosts take a 34-19 advantage into the intermission.

Wahama made 15-of-33 shots from the field for 45 percent, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc for 50 percent. The Lady Falcons gathered 21 rebounds and maintained ball possession during the first half as they committed just four turnovers.

In contrast, Wirt County connected on 7-of-22 field goals for 31 percent, including 2-of-7 from three-point range for 28 percent. The Lady Tigers crashed the boards for 18 rebounds and committed eight turnovers.

The Lady Falcons stayed in control of the game when play resumed in the third quarter. WHS manufactured a 21-5 run over the span to carry a 55-24 advantage into the finale.

The Red and White outscored the visitors 15-10 in the final eight minutes to earn the 36-point victory.

“We have improved,” WHS coach John Arnott said following the game. “I was really pleased with the effort tonight, especially the way we executed offensively. “We were getting three good passes and a layup early in the game.

“When they tried to press us, we beat their press. For a young team, we are playing really well. The way we played as a team and shared the ball. We got points because the girls got open. We’ve done some adjusting and the girls have responded. It’s one game at a time. You keep the pedal to the metal and go.”

WHS made 26-of-57 field goals for 45 percent, including 3-of-7 from long distance for 42 percent. The Lady Falcons collected 42 rebounds and gave the ball away 12 times.

Hannah Rose led the way with a game-high 38 points, including three trifectas and a 7-of-9 performance from the charity stripe.

Emma Gibbs added 19 markers along with 22 rebounds, while Harley Roush followed with eight points.

Victoria VanMatre concluded the scoring for the Lady Falcons with five markers.

Wirt County made 13-of-49 shots from the field for 26 percent, including 4-of-15 from three-point range for 26 percent. The Lady Tigers gathered 34 rebounds and committed 20 turnovers.

Emma Wyer led the way for WCHS with 10 points. Loden Campbell was next with nine markers and Taylor Anderson followed with eight points.

Morgan Wagner added four markers, while Sydney Woods rounded out the scoring with three points.

Wahama returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Parkersburg Catholic at 7 p.m.

Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose (1) attempts a shot against a Wirt County defender during the first half of Friday night’s 70-34 victory in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.18-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose (1) attempts a shot against a Wirt County defender during the first half of Friday night’s 70-34 victory in Mason, W.Va. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Wahama feshman Harley Roush (24) attempts a pass during the first half of Friday night’s 70-34 victory over Wirt County in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.18-WAH-Roush.jpg Wahama feshman Harley Roush (24) attempts a pass during the first half of Friday night’s 70-34 victory over Wirt County in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Emma Gibbs (11) attempts a free throw during the first half of Friday night’s 70-34 victory over Wirt County in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.18-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama freshman Emma Gibbs (11) attempts a free throw during the first half of Friday night’s 70-34 victory over Wirt County in Mason, W.Va. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.