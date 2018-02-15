Boys postseason tournament set

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the area roads for the state tournament were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2018 OHSAA Southeast District boys basketball tournament selection meeting.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only two of the six local teams need a single win to advance to the district tournament, while four more squads are searching for two victories to get out of their respective sectionals.

Southern came away with the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest seed in Division IV as the Tornadoes enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed and will play in a sectional final at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Meigs High School against the winner of the South Webster-Federal Hocking contest.

A pair of local teams square off in another D-4 postseason game as eighth-seeded Eastern faces ninth-seeded South Gallia in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Meigs High School.

The winner faces top-seeded Trimble in the sectional final held at MHS at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Switching to Division II, the Blue Devils earned a three seed and will face sixth-seeded Zane Trace in a sectional final at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Larry Jordan Gymnasium inside Southeastern High School.

Meigs earned a nine seed in Division III and will face eighth-seeded Crooksville in a sectional semifinal at Jackson High School at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

The winner will take on top-seeded Oak Hill in the sectional final held at JHS at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

River Valley earned a 12 seed in D-3 and will face fifth-seeded South Point in a sectional semifinal at Jackson High School at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The winner will take on the winner of the Alexander-Nelsonville-York contest in the sectional final held at JHS at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Visit seodab.org for complete pairings of the 2018 OHSAA Southeast District boys basketball tournament.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

