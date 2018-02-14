Raiders swim at sectional meet

ATHENS, Ohio — Nine to the next round.

The River Valley swim team advanced to the Friday’s district tournament in nine events, following Saturday’s Division II southeast sectional meet in Athens County.

In the Division II boys team standings, Athens won with a score of 486, followed by Greenfield McClain (311). The Raiders claimed fourth out of 17 teams, just two points behind third place Hillsboro and three points ahead of fifth place Fairfield Union.

Athens also won the Division II girls title with a score of 568, while Chillicothe was second at 405. The Lady Raiders were sixth with 186 points, two points ahead of seventh place Washington Courthouse and 29 points behind fifth place Portsmouth.

RVHS individuals qualifying for the Friday’s district meet — which will be held at Ohio University — were seniors Alyssa Lollathin and George Rickett and sophomore Ethan Cline.

Lollathin was second in the girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.08, Rickett was fifth in the boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:29.88, while Cline was second in the boys 50-yard freestyle 24.95.

River Valley is advancing to the district in six relays, three on the boys side and three more on the girls side. The Raiders and Lady Raiders relay teams moving on are in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.

On Saturday, the Silver and Black took fourth in both 200-yard medley relays. The Lady Raiders 200-yard freestyle relay squad claimed fourth, with the RVHS boys team was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

River Valley was third in both the 400-yard freestyle relays, with the RVHS boys setting a new school record with a time of 3:57.86.

In addition to Rickett’s qualifying performance in the 200-yard individual medley, Ian Eblin (2:47.66) was eighth in the event. Rickett also earned a runner-up finish for the Silver and Black, with a time of in the 1:09.93 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Also in the 100-yard backstroke, Ryan Lollathin (1:16.88) was ninth and Wyatt Bragg (1:26.75) was 15th. In the boys 100-yard breaststroke, Will Edgar (1:19.39) placed fifth and Eblin (1:23.34) was 12th.

Finishing sixth in the 100-yard butterfly for the Raiders was Cole Franklin (1:07.68), while Bragg (1:21.11) was 11th and Chase Johnson (1:41.11) was 16th.

Ryan Lollathin was 12th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:04.16 for the RVHS boys, while Edgar (1:08.59) was 23rd and Ethan Browning (1:16.23) was 40th in the event. In the boys 200-yard freestyle for River Valley, Browning was 22nd (2:59.05) and Johnson (3:20.56) was 29th.

In addition to Alyssa Lollathin’s qualifying time in the girls 100-yard freestyle, Julia Nutter (1:24.03) was 36th and Alyssa Bennett (2:01.69) was 48th.

In the girls 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Elisabeth Moffett finished fourth and set a RVHS school record with a time of 27.40. Also in the event, Alyssa Bennett (44.60) was 50th and Bailey Bennett (46.57) was 53rd.

For the Lady Raiders in the 100-yard backstroke, Jenna Burke (1:20.27) placed eighth and Bailey Bennett (1:58.25) was 33rd.

Kenzie Baker was 12th in the girls 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:26.48, while Natosha Rankin (1:41.35) was 20th and Madison Tabor (1:59.45) was 22nd.

Rankin (8:55.71) was 18th in the 500-yard freestyle, Nutter (1:41.48) was 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Tabor (3:14.79) placed 30th in the 200-yard freestyle.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete results of the Division II southeast sectional meet.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

