Tomcats top South Gallia, 72-52

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A slow start led to a bad finish.

Host Trimble built a 38-23 halftime lead and ultimately cruised to a 72-52 victory over the South Gallia boys basketball team on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at William White Gymnasium in Athens County.

The visiting Rebels (6-15, 4-11 TVC Hocking) ran into an offensive buzz-saw as the Tomcats (16-4, 12-2) shot 61 percent from the field and nine different players reach the scoring column while rolling to the 20-point triumph.

THS also claimed a season sweep of the Red and Gold after posting a 63-58 decision in Mercerville back on Feb. 5.

SGHS committed 13 turnovers in the opening half, which helped open the door for the Red and Gray while building an 18-12 lead through eight minutes of play.

The Tomcats kept that momentum moving forward with a 20-11 second period surge that helped establish the 15-point intermission edge.

The Rebels battled back in the third frame with a small 17-15 run to close the gap down to 53-40 entering the finale, but the hosts answered with a 19-12 run down the stretch to wrap up the 72-52 outcome.

Trimble outrebounded the guests by a 26-18 overall margin and also committed only a dozen turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels’ final tally of 14 miscues.

SGHS connected on 20-of-45 field goal attempts for 44 percent, including a 3-of-17 effort from behind the arc for 18 percent. The guests were also 9-of-10 at the free throw line for 90 percent.

Braxton Hardy paced South Gallia with a game-high 19 points, followed by Curtis Haner and Eli Ellis with 12 points apiece. Bryce Nolan was next with five markers, while Austin Stapleton and Jared Burdette completed things with two points each.

Ellis led the Rebels with six rebounds and three steals, while Hardy handed out five assists.

THS netted 26-of-43 field goal attempts overall, including a 4-of-13 effort from three-point range for 31 percent. The hosts were also 16-of-27 at the charity stripe for 59 percent.

Cameron Kittle paced Trimble with 15 points, followed by Randy Hixson, Bryce Richards and Max Hooper with 13 points apiece. Brayden Weber also contributed nine points to the winning cause.

Landon Wisor and Zach Guffey were next with three points apiece, while Sawyer Koons and Sam Ives completed the scoring with respective efforts of two points and one point.

South Gallia completes its regular season schedule on Friday when it travels to Corning for a TVC Hocking matchup with Miller at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

