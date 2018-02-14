Eagles fend off Federal Hocking, 52-38

STEWART, Ohio — The Eagle defense set the tone early and never looked back.

Eastern held Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking to just two points in the opening eight minutes of Tuesday’s boys basketball contest inside McInturf Gymnasium, and the visiting Eagles soared to a 52-38 victory.

Eastern (8-12, 4-10 TVC Hocking) led 9-2 at the conclusion of the first period and stretched its lead to 12 points, at 24-12, by halftime.

The Lancers (2-18, 2-13) were back within single digits after a 12-to-7 run in the third quarter, but the Eagle offense saved its best for last, outscoring FHHS 21-to-14 in the fourth to seal the 52-38 triumph.

In the win, Eastern shot 19-of-43 (44.2 percent) from the field, including 1-of-7 (14.2 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Lancers shot 16-of-45 (35.6 percent) from the field, including 5-of-16 (31.2 percent) from deep.

At the foul line, EHS shot 13-of-19 (68.4 percent) and FHHS shot 1-of-3 (33.3 percent).

Eastern claimed a narrow 27-to-26 rebounding edge, while also picking up a 15-to-9 advantage in assists and a 5-to-4 edge in blocked shots. The Eagles committed a dozen turnovers, two fewer than the hosts, while claiming a 7-to-5 steals advantage.

EHS sophomore Garrett Barringer led the victors with 23 points on eight field goals and a 7-of-9 performance from the charity stripe. Sharp Facemyer, Colton Reynolds and Isaiah Fish each had seven points in the win, with Facemyer making the team’s lone triple and recording a team-best three steals.

Kaleb Hill contributed six points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to the Eagle cause, while Blaise Facemyer chipped in with two markers.

For Federal Hocking, Nathaniel Massie hit a game-best three trifectas en route to 18 points, to go with team-highs of three assists and two steals. Hunter Smith was responsible for the Lancers’ other two three-pointers and finished with 10 points, while Michael Johns had four points in the setback.

Brad Russell, Collin Jarvis and Gabe Fuller scored two points apiece for the hosts, with Russell recording team-highs of nine rebounds and four rejections.

Federal Hocking gets an immediate shot at revenge, as the Lancers visit Eastern on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

