RV grapplers 8th at Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — A trip worth taking.

The River Valley wrestling team had a solid showing on the southwestern side of the Buckeye State on Saturday after finishing eighth out of 22 teams at the 2018 Steve Shinkle Invitational held at Batavia High School in Clermont County.

The Raiders didn’t come away with any individual championships, but the Silver and Black had a quartet of top-five efforts en route to scoring 86 points as a team.

Goshen won the team title with 221 points, with Blanchester (173) and Clinton-Massie (154) rounding out the top-three spots in the field.

Joseph Burns earned River Valley’s highest overall finish after placing second at 120 pounds. Burns went 4-1 overall, including three pinfall wins and a major decision.

Jacob Edwards was third at 113 pounds with a 3-1 mark and three pinfall wins, while Eric Weber was fourth at 160 pounds with a 3-2 record and two pinfalls.

Nathan Michael also placed fifth for the Raiders at 170 pounds after posting a 3-2 mark with three pinfall victories.

Goshen led all of the programs with three weight class champions, followed by Batavia, Reading and Madison with two champions apiece. Clinton-Massie, Madeira, Blanchester, Talawanda and New Richmond also had a grappler win a title apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results on the 2018 Steve Shinkle Invitational held at Batavia High School.

