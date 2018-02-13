RedStorm men place second at RSC Indoor Championships

TIFFIN, Ohio — Nikola Andjelic had a trio of top four finishes, while Tellis Horne and Zavien Parker had two first-place finishes of their own to lead the University of Rio Grande men to a runner-up finish at the inaugural River States Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship, Friday evening, at Tiffin University’s Heminger Center.

Andjelic, a junior from Split, Croatia, took first place in the pole vault (4.40m), while finishing as the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles (8.41) and fourth in the high jump (1.70m).

Horne, a freshman from Canton, Ohio, won the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.94 and was part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay team – which also included senior Clinton Campbell (Malta, OH), Parker and freshman Sterling Smith (Reynoldsburg, OH) – which finished first in a time of 3:29.47.

Horne was also the runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.44.

Parker, a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, won the 200-meter dash after crossing in 22.36 and was also the runner-up in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.04.

Parker’s effort earned him the Newcomer of the Year Award.

As a team, Rio Grande tallied 162 points to finish as the runner-up to Point Park University (188 pts.). West Virginia University-Tech was third with 98 points.

The top six finishers in each event scored points and the top three in each event were named All-Conference selections.

The RedStorm also captured an individual championship in the 1,000-meter run with sophomore Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH) crossing the finish line in 2:45.78.

In addition to his role in the 4×400 relay, Campbell also had top three outings in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. He gave Rio a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 by taking third place in 23.08 and was the runner-up in the 400 with a time of 51.75.

The RedStorm’s 4,000-meter distance medley relay team – comprised of Jones, freshman Isaiah Lester (Gallipolis, OH), freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH) and freshman Mohamed Farah (Galloway, OH) – finished second in 11:08.76, while Holdheide also grabbed third place in the pole vault (4.20m) and fifth place in the 600-meter run (1:27.44).

Other top 10 performances for Rio were recorded by senior Alex Nichols (Pickerington, OH), who was second in the shot put with a heave of 15.33m and fourth in the weight throw with an effort of 13.00m; sophomore Zack Collins (Newark, OH), who was second in the weight throw with a toss of 14.61m and eighth in shot put at 11.80m; sophomore Joe Beegle (Racine, OH), who was third in the weight throw with an effort covering 13.67m and third in the shot put at 12.97m; junior Kameron Carpenter (Newark, OH), who was third in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:29.59; freshman Cameron Haught (Enon, OH), who was fourth in the 3,000-meter race walk with a time of 14:12.35; freshman Malik Johnson (Streetsboro, OH), who was fourth in the 60-meter dash after crossing in 7.18; freshman Eli Willis (Ironton, OH), who placed fourth in the pole vault after clearing 4.10m; Farah, who was fifth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:06.72; sophomore Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 12.64m and seventh in the shot put at 11.87m; freshman Trace Conley (Minford, OH), who was fifth in the shot put with a heave of 12.13m; freshman Adam Roe (Waterford, OH), who took sixth place in the shot put at 11.92m; junior Daschle Facemyer (Pomeroy, OH), who was seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.59; sophomore Dustin Duvall (Flatwoods, KY), who was eighth in the weight throw with an effort covering 11.48m and 10th in the shot put with a toss of 10.93m; and senior Adrian Shields (Fleming, OH), who was eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.75.

Haught’s finish in the 3,000-meter race walk hit the NAIA’s “A” qualifying standard for the upcoming national championship, while Andjelic reached the “B” standard in the 60-meter hurdles and Parker did the same in the 200.

Rio Grande wraps up its indoor regular season schedule on Friday at Findlay University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

