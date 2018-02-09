Southern falls to Lady Golden Eagles, 67-45

BELPRE, Ohio — Not the finish to league play the Lady Tornadoes were hoping for.

The Southern girls basketball team wrapped up its Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division slate on Thursday night in Washington County, falling to host Belpre by a 67-45 tally.

The Lady Tornadoes (6-16, 4-12) — who finish tied for sixth with South Gallia in the final league standings — trailed by just one point, at 12-11, eight minutes into play.

Southern scored 11 points again in the second quarter, but Belpre (12-8, 11-5) surged for 23 in the period and went into the break with a 35-22 lead.

The Orange and Black added four points to their advantage in the third quarter and headed into the finale with a 49-32 edge. Belpre capped off its 67-45 victory with an 18-to-13 run in the fourth.

A total of eight Lady Tornadoes scored in the game, led by sophomore Phoenix Cleland with 12 points. Lauren Lavender had 10 points for the guests, Jaiden Roberts added eight, while Josie Cundiff came up with seven.

Shelbi Dailey contributed four points to the SHS cause, Jordan Hardwick chipped in with two, while Baylee Wolfe and Paige VanMeter had one each.

Kyna Waderker led the victors with 26 points, followed by Sydney Spencer with 17 and Lakin Hupp with seven. Curstin Griffin and Kynna Ray both scored four points, Emma Hudson added three, while Hannah Deems, Abbey LaFatch and Lexz Ward had two points apiece.

The Purple and Gold shot 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) from the free throw line, where BHS was 11-of-17 (64.7 percent).

Belpre also defeated Southern earlier this season, winning 52-51 on Jan. 11 in Racine.

After the Lady Tornadoes host Symmes Valley in the regular season finale on Saturday, SHS and SVHS will meet in the opening round of the Division IV tournament on Monday at Meigs High School.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.