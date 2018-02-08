Lady Falcons soar past Point, 67-47

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Only one could end a skid.

Host Point Pleasant kept things interesting early on, but the Wahama girls basketball team ultimately ended a seven-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 67-47 victory in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs.

The Lady Knights (1-18) hit four trifectas en route to building a 20-12 lead after eight minutes, but the visiting Lady Falcons (6-13) answered with a 22-4 second quarter surge that ultimately resulted in a permanent lead.

PPHS — which has now dropped 13 consecutive decisions — trimmed the 34-26 halftime deficit down to two possessions (36-30) with 4:26 remaining in the third, but Wahama countered with an 11-2 charge that resulted in a 47-32 lead headed into the finale.

Point Pleasant was never closer the rest of the way, and WHS took its largest lead of the night at 62-40 following a Harley Roush basket with 2:45 left in regulation. The hosts ended the game on a 7-5 spurt to wrap up the 20-point outcome.

The game stayed within a possession over the opening six minutes, with Wahama clinging to a slim 12-11 edge five minutes in. Peyton Campbell, however, caught fire over the final 1:34 after nailing three consecutive three-pointers that turned a one-point deficit into a 20-12 Point Pleasant advantage.

The Lady Falcons made an 11-2 run to start the second frame, with Victoria VanMatre capping things with a pair of free throws that gave the guests a permanent lead at 23-22 at the 5:05 mark.

WHS reeled off nine more points before Point ended a 4:40 scoreless drought with a basket at the 2:06 mark, making it a 32-24 contest.

The Lady Falcons led by double digits over the final 11:14 of regulation.

Wahama made 27 total field goals — including one three-pointer — and also went 11-of-22 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Hannah Rose led the guests with a game-high 30 points, with a dozen of those coming during that pivotal second quarter run.

Emma Gibbs was next with 16 points, followed by Roush with 11 points and VanMatre with six markers. Gracie VanMeter and Emily Mattox completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

The Lady Knights made 16 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 9-of-18 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Campbell paced PPHS with 23 points, followed by Allison Henderson with 15 points and Morgan Miller with nine markers.

Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose, right, releases a shot attempt over a Point Pleasant defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.9-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama sophomore Hannah Rose, right, releases a shot attempt over a Point Pleasant defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Morgan Miller (11) battles Wahama’s Harley Roush (24) for possession during the first half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.9-WAH-Roush.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Morgan Miller (11) battles Wahama’s Harley Roush (24) for possession during the first half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Victoria VanMatre, middle, battles with Point Pleasant’s Tristan Wilson, left, and Cristina Casacuberta for a rebound during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.9-WAH-TorreVM.jpg Wahama freshman Victoria VanMatre, middle, battles with Point Pleasant’s Tristan Wilson, left, and Cristina Casacuberta for a rebound during the second half of Wednesday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

