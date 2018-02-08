Girls posteason tournament set

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the area roads for the state tournament were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2018 OHSAA Southeast District girls basketball tournament selection meeting.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only one of the six local teams need a single win to advance to the district tournament, while four more squads are searching for two victories to get out of their respective sectionals.

Eastern came away with the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest seed in Division IV as the Lady Eagles enter the postseason as a No. 4 seed and will play in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Meigs High School against fifth-seeded South Webster.

South Gallia earned the seven seed and takes on 10th-seeded Ironton Saint Joseph in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Meigs High School.

The winner faces second-seeded Federal Hocking in the sectional final held at MHS at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

Southern earned the nine seed and will face eighth-seeded Symmes Valley in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Meigs High School.

The winner advances to the sectional final and will face top-seeded Waterford at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Meigs High School.

Switching to Division II, the Blue Angels earned a four seed and will face fifth-seeded Fairfield Union in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Jim Myers Gymnasium inside Logan High School.

The winner advances to the sectional final and will face the winner of the New Lexington-River Valley-Vinton County side of the bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Myers Gymnasium inside LHS.

The Lady Raiders came away with nine seed and face eighth-seeded New Lexington in a sectional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Logan High School. The winner advances to face top-seeded Vinton County in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Jim Myers Gymnasium.

Meigs came away with the 10 seed as the area’s lone Division III program and will face seventh-seeded Oak Hill in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Jackson High School.

The winner advances to the sectional final and will face the winner of the Southeastern-Zane Trace contest at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at JHS.

Visit seodab.org for complete pairings of the 2018 OHSAA Southeast District girls basketball tournament.

Meigs junior Kassidy Betzing (30) releases a shot attempt over a Jackson defender during the first half of a Jan.4 girls basketball contest in Jackson, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

