Trimble knocks off Rebels, 63-56

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Visiting Trimble erased a one-point halftime deficit with a 31-23 second half surge and eventually held on for a 63-56 victory over the South Gallia boys basketball team on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Rebels (6-12, 4-8 TVC Hocking) worked their way out to a slim 33-32 edge at the intermission, but the Tomcats (12-4, 9-2) overcame the hard-fought contest with an eight-point swing after the break.

THS — the current TVC Hocking standings leader — outrebounded the Red and Gold by a 26-17 overall margin and also aided its cause at the free throw stripe. The guests were 13-of-17 at the line for 76 percent, while the Rebels netted only 2-of-3 attempts for 67 percent.

SGHS connected on 24-of-52 field goal attempts for 46 percent, including a 6-of-17 effort from behind the arc for 35 percent.

Trimble, conversely, was 22-of-46 from the floor for 48 percent, including a 6-of-11 effort from three-point territory for 55 percent.

Curtis Haner led South Gallia with 19 points, followed by Braxton Hardy with 16 points. Eli Ellis and Austin Stapleton were next with nine points apiece, while Austin Day completed things with three markers.

Ellis hauled in a team-best seven rebounds and Hardy also handed out six assists in the setback.

Radny Hixson paced Trimble with a game-high 27 points, followed by Max Hooper with a double-double effort of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Hixson also handed a team-high four assists.

Brayden Weber was next with nine points, with Cameron Kittle and Bryce Richards completing things with respective efforts of six and five markers.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.