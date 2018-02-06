Vikings outlast Point Pleasant, 52-46

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Just not quite enough.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team 15 field goals, including seven three-pointers on Monday night in Mason County, but still fell just short of non-conference guest Ripley, which escaped ‘The Dungeon’ with a 52-46 win.

Ripley (2-14) — which ended its 13-game skid with the triumph — led by a narrow 13-12 tally eight minutes into play. Point Pleasant (1-14) — which has now lost a dozen straight — battled back in the second quarter, outscoring its guest by a 10-to-8 count and taking a 22-21 lead into the half.

However, the Vikings went on a 15-to-10 run in the third quarter and took a 36-32 advantage into the finale. PPHS poured in 14 points over the final eight minutes, but RHS surged for 16 points and sealed the 52-46 victory.

The hosts were led by Hunter Bush with 14 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Kade Oliver was next with 13 points, followed by Trace Derenberger with 11, with both PPHS big men making a three-pointer. Casey Lowery and Kyle Martin both scored three points, with Lowery making one long ball. The Big Black scoring was rounded out by Malik Butler with two points.

Ty Johnson led Ripley with 23 points, followed by Isaac Blankenship with 16. Griffin Durst scored five points for the guests, while Jaxon Harris and Tobias Scholl each had four.

From the free throw line, Point Pleasant was 9-of-10 (90 percent), while Ripley shot 15-of-24 (62.5 percent).

After facing George Washington on Tuesday, the Big Blacks will be back in action on Friday at Hannan.

