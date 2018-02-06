Blue Angels sweep Portsmouth, 54-40

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Finishing strong.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team used a 23-11 fourth quarter run to pull away from a two-point contest on Monday night during a 54-40 victory over host Portsmouth in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Scioto County.

The Blue Angels (10-11, 4-9 OVC) never led by more than a possession after the completion of any of the first three periods, but the guests hit 9-of-12 free throws and received eight points from Brooklyn Hill down the stretch as the Blue and White turned a narrow 31-29 edge into a sizable 14-point triumph.

GAHS, with the victory, claimed a season sweep of the Lady Trojans after earning a 74-46 decision in Centenary back on Jan. 20.

Both teams were tied at nine after eight minutes of play, but Alex Barnes and Ashton Webb chipped in four points apiece as part of an 11-8 second quarter run that gave the guests a 20-17 edge at the intermission.

The Red and Blue retaliated with a small 12-11 third quarter spurt to close to within 31-29 headed into the finale.

The Blue Angels connected on 17-of-41 field goal attempts for 41 percent, including a 2-of-9 effort from three-point range for 22 percent. The guests were also 18-of-31 at the free throw line for 58 percent.

Barnes led GAHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Hill with 12 points and Maddy Petro with nine markers. Ryelee Sipple was next with seven points, while Abby Cremeans and Ashton Webb completed the winning tally with respective efforts of six and five points.

Barnes and Petro hauled in nine rebounds apiece, followed by Sipple with eight caroms. Barnes added five assists and Cremeans had four steals, while Webb and Petro each recorded two blocks apiece.

The Lady Trojans made 14 total field goals — including five three-pointers — and also went 7-of-15 at the charity stripe for 47 percent.

Destiny McKenzie paced PHS with 13 points, followed by Jasmine Eley with 12 points. Shai Howard and Jaiden Rickett were next with six markers apiece, while Layla Kegg complete the scoring with three points.

Gallia Academy completes its regular season and OVC schedule on Thursday when it hosts Chesapeake on Senior Night at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

