Hannan splits with Calvary, Covenant

ASHTON, W.Va. — Given the two options, the Wildcats were definitely living by the three.

The Hannan boys basketball team nailed 14 three-pointers and shot 45 percent from the field on Saturday night en route to a 77-34 victory over Covenant Christian Academy in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Wildcats (4-7) picked up their second straight home win and third overall victory in four outings, as the hosts led by double digits after eight minutes and ultimately never looked back.

HHS had a monster evening from three-headed monster of Malachi Cade, Dalton Coleman and Matthew Qualls, each of whom poured in at least 18 points and two three-pointers during the triumph.

Hannan stormed out to an early 16-5 first quarter lead, but the Eagles kept things a little closer in the second frame as the hosts only made an 11-8 run to enter halftime with a 27-13 cushion.

Cade hit four trifectas and scored 14 points during a 19-13 third quarter surge that extended the lead out to 46-26 entering the finale. Qualls tallied 11 points down the stretch as part of a 31-8 charge to end regulation and the 43-point outcome.

The Wildcats made 29-of-65 shot attempts overall, including a 14-of-36 effort from behind the arc for 39 percent. The hosts were also 5-of-12 at the free throw line for 42 percent.

Cade — who finished the night 8-of-14 from behind the arc — led HHS and all scorers with 34 points, followed by Coleman with a double-double effort of 21 points and 10 assists. Qualls also had 18 points — including four triples — and nine rebounds.

Logan Nibert and Andrew Gillispie completed the winning tally with two points apiece. Nibert hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds and Gillispie led the way with two blocks. Cade also came away with six steals.

The Eagles made 15 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 2-of-4 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Braden Roten paced Calvary with 12 points, followed by Steven Lucas and Jon Turley with six markers apiece. Ryan Davis and Nate Beilstein were next with three points each, with Josh Roten and Justin Hartley completing things with two points apiece.

The Wildcats had a two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as host Calvary Baptist Academy claimed a season sweep with its 18-point victory.

HHS trailed only 14-12 after eight minutes of play, but the Patriots answered with a 21-8 second quarter surge that gave the Red and Blue a sizable 35-20 intermission advantage.

Hannan made a 13-12 third period run to close to within 47-33, but ultimately never came closer than four possessions the rest of the way as CBA ended regulation with a 17-13 run.

The Blue and White made 15 total field goals — including seven three-pointers — and also went 9-of-15 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Cade led the guests with 20 points, followed by Coleman with 15 points to go along with team-bests of five assists and four steals. Coleman also grabbed six boards in the setback.

Nibert and Gillispie were next with four points apiece, with Nibert also hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds. Devrick Burris completed the scoring with three markers.

Issac Massey paced Calvary with 20 points and Cole Kirkpatrick added 11 to the winning cause.

The Patriots defeated Hannan in the season opener in Ashton by a 81-59 count back on Dec. 5, 2017.

Hannan traveled to Elk Valley Christian on Monday and heads to Teays Valley Christian on Tuesday before welcoming Jamie Darren on Thursday at 6 p.m..

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.