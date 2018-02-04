Lady Raiders fall at Alexander, 60-20

ALBANY, Ohio — If nothing else, it was 20 points better than the last time.

After dropping an 86-26 decision to the Lady Spartans on Dec. 11 in Bidwell, the River Valley girls basketball team fell to Alexander again in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Saturday, this time by a 60-20 count at ‘The Alley’.

Lady Raiders (0-18, 0-10 TVC Ohio) were held to two points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 41-to-4 at halftime.

River Valley had its best offensive quarter of the game in the third, scoring nine points on four field goals. However, Alexander (13-6, 7-3) scored 17 in the third and led 58-13 with eight minutes to play.

RVHS closed out the Lady Spartans’ 60-20 win with a 7-to-2 fourth quarter run.

River Valley senior Jaden Neal made one three-pointer and finished with a team-best 11 points, nine of which came after the half. Kaylee Tucker scored three points on a triple, while Cierra Roberts, Jordan Garrison and Beth Gillman each had two points in the setback.

Kenna Rice led the Lady Spartans with 21 points, followed by Jadyn Mace and Kristin Taylor with 12 each. Rachel Richardson contributed 10 points to the winning cause, Sydnie Bolin added three points, while Taylor Meadows chipped in with two points.

Alexander was 7-of-10 (70 percent) from the free throw line, with the Lady Raiders not attempting a foul shot in the contest.

After visiting Wellston on Monday, the Silver and Black will wrap up league play at home on Thursday against Vinton County.

