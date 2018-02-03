Lady Vikings top GA, 53-48

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Just a little too tough in the middle.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team won the first and fourth quarters, but host Symmes Valley made a 33-19 surge in the middle periods Saturday and ultimately held on for a 53-48 non-conference victory in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (9-11) started off well as the guests received eight points from Abby Cremeans during a 13-10 first quarter run, but the Lady Vikings (11-8) countered with a 20-9 charge to secure a 30-22 cushion headed into the break.

SVHS made a small 13-10 to start the second half for a 43-32 edge headed into the finale, but the Blue and White closed regulation with a 16-10 run – with Alex Barnes leading that charge with a dozen points.

GAHS, however, was never closer than a possession before eventually running out of time.

Symmes Valley outrebounded the guests by a 47-41 overall margin and also committed 19 turnovers, compared to 21 miscues by the Blue Angels.

Gallia Academy made 16-of-50 field goals for 32 percent, including a 4-of-21 effort from three-point range for 19 percent. The guests were also 12-of-19 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Barnes led the Blue and White with 20 points, followed by Cremeans with 15 points and Ryelee Sipple with six markers.

Maddy Petro was next with three points, while Macey Siders and Koren Truance completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Sipple hauled in a team-best 12 rebounds and Petro grabbed 10 boards. Cremeans led GAHS with five steals, while Ashton Webb added team-highs of five assists and two blocks to go along with seven rebounds.

The Lady Vikings netted 16-of-66 shot attempts for 24 percent, including a 4-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 27 percent. The hosts were also 17-of-26 at the charity stripe for 65 percent.

Rachael Hayes paced SVHS with a game-high 22 points, followed by Jensyn Shepherd with a double-double effort of 13 points and 13 caroms. Kylie Deer was next with eight points, while Kaitlyn Crabtree added seven markers and 13 rebounds.

Taylor Sells contributed two points to go along with five steals and four assists. Hailee Littlejohn completed the winning tally with one point.

Gallia Academy returns to action Monday when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

