Defenders fall to CBA, 86-43

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Good things don’t always come in threes.

The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team suffered its third loss of the season to Calvary Baptist Academy by way of a 86-43 defeat on Friday night in Gallia County.

The Defenders (4-15) fell behind early in the contest and were unable to recover, as the Patriots (19-3) utilized a 29-10 first quarter run to set their course to a 43-point victory.

CBA further widen its lead in the second quarter, as they manufactured a 17-5 run to enter the locker room leading OVCS by a score of 46-15.

The Blue and Gold made only 4-of-22 shots from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Defenders mustered only nine rebounds and turned the ball over 18 times.

Calvary Baptist connected on 19-of-36 shot attempts for 53 percent, including 7-of-17 from three-point range for 41 percent. The Patriots pulled down 21 rebounds and committed 10 turnovers.

The Defenders slipped further behind in the third period as they visitors widened the deficit to 33 points as they entered the finale holding a 61-28 advantage.

The Patriots closed out the final eight minutes of play on a 25-15 run to earn a 43-point win. The victory served as a season sweep for CBA as they defeated the Defenders on Nov. 17, 2017, by a final of 74-17. The other came on Dec. 12, 2017, by a final of 82-29 in Hurricane, W.Va.

OVCS was 13-of-50 from the field for 26 percent, including 5-of-17 form three-point range for 29 percent. The Defenders totaled 26 rebounds and 31 turnovers for the contest.

Bryce Gruber and Justin Beaver led the way with 12 points apiece. Miciah Swab and Asher Peck were next as they chipped in five markers each.

Arden Peck, Andrew Dubs, Jeremiah Swab and Conner Waller each finished the game with two points apiece. Rounding out the scoring for OVCS was Christian Higginbotham with one marker.

Calvary Baptist made 29-of 68 shots from the field for 41 percent, including 8-of-28 from beyond the arc for 28 percent. The Patriots collected 39 rebounds and committed 14 turnovers.

Luke Ponley finished with a game-high 25 points. Cole Kirkpatrick was next with 16 markers, while Roger Clutter and Isaac Massie finished with eight points apiece.

Robert Clutter followed with seven markers and Dimitri Daniels chipped in with six points. Larson Blake and Jordan Ruby each provided five points, while Zach Richards and Seth Workman each had four markers.

Rounding out the scoring for CBA were Bryce Sexton and Jonah Tincher with two points each, respectively.

Ohio Valley Christian freshman Bryce Gruber (11) attempts a shot against a Calvary Baptist Academy defender the first half of the Defenders 86-43 loss on Friday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.03-OVC-Gruber.jpg Ohio Valley Christian freshman Bryce Gruber (11) attempts a shot against a Calvary Baptist Academy defender the first half of the Defenders 86-43 loss on Friday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Andrew Dubs (22) attempts a shot against a Calvary Baptist Academy defender the second half of the Defenders 86-43 loss on Friday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.03-OVC-Dubs.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Andrew Dubs (22) attempts a shot against a Calvary Baptist Academy defender the second half of the Defenders 86-43 loss on Friday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Ohio Valley Christian junior Justin Beaver attempts a free throw during the second half of the Defenders 86-43 loss on Friday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.03-OVC-Beaver.jpg Ohio Valley Christian junior Justin Beaver attempts a free throw during the second half of the Defenders 86-43 loss on Friday night in Gallipolis, Ohio. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

