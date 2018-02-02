Lady Tornadoes slip past South Gallia, 41-39

MERCERVILLE, Ohio —Revenge on the road.

The Southern girls basketball team — which dropped a 43-25 decision to South Gallia on Dec. 21 in Racine — avenged that setback on Thursday night in Gallia County, defeating the Lady Rebels by a 41-39 count.

The Lady Rebels (6-12, 2-11 TVC Hocking) hit a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter and led 8-7 by the end of the stanza.

SGHS made two more triples in the second quarter, but Southern (6-14, 3-10) surged for 15 points in the period and led 22-19 at halftime.

The Purple and Gold held the hosts to a single field goal in the third quarter, and stretched the advantage to 29-23 headed into the fourth.

The Lady Rebels drained four trifectas en route to 16 fourth quarter points, but the Lady Tornadoes sealed the 41-39 win with 12 points, 10 of which came from the free throw line.

For the game, the Lady Tornadoes shot 10-of-54 (18.5 percent) from field, including 1-of-5 (20 percent) from three-point range. At the free throw line, Southern was 19-of-36 (52.8 percent) and SGHS shot 7-of-25 (28 percent).

As a team, the guests recorded 30 rebounds, nine steals and four blocks, while turning the ball over 20 times.

SHS sophomore Baylee Wolfe led the victors with 15 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Lavender hit the guests’ only three-pointer and finished with 10 points, while Jaiden Roberts recorded eight points and three steals.

Josie Cundiff scored six points, all from the free throw line, while Shelbi Dailey marked two points in the win. Phoenix Cleland dished out a team-best three assists for Southern.

Amaya Howell and Alyssa Cremeens led South Gallia with nine points apiece, both draining a trio of three-pointers. Kiley Stapleton and Erin Evans both scored six points for the Lady Rebels, Olivia Hornsby and Aaliyah Howell each added three, while Christine Griffith and Faith Poling had two points and one point respectively.

After hosting Eastern on Saturday, the Lady Rebels will be back on the court Thursday against Wahama. The Purple and Gold return home to face Eastern on Monday.

Additional statistical information was unavailable at presstime.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

