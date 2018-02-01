Big Reds outduel Point, 40-28

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In a battle of third-ranked programs, the extra A apparently made a difference.

Visiting Parkersburg came away with a 40-28 victory over the Point Pleasant wrestling team on Wednesday night during a dual match at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Reds — who entered the dual ranked third in the Class AAA ranks — won eight of the 14 head-to-head matches over the Big Blacks, who were ranked third in the latest Class AA poll. PHS also recorded four of the five pinfall wins at the event.

PPHS won three of the first four contests after starting at 106 pounds, which led to an early 13-3 cushion for the Red and Black. Justin Cornell picked up at 15-0 technical fall at 113 pounds, while George Smith (120) and Mitchell Freeman (126) each earned a pair of major decision wins.

The Red and White, however, reeled off 25 straight points over the next five weight classes for their largest lead of the night at 28-13.

Jacob Bryant ended Point’s skid by recording the team’s lone pinfall victory of the night in 170-pound weight class, but Parkersburg answered with a pinfall win at 182 pounds.

A forfeit and a pinfall again made it 40-25 headed into the finale, where Jacob Muncy scored a 5-0 decision in the heavyweight bout to wrap up the 12-point outcome. Juan Marquez also won by forfeit at 195 pounds for PPHS.

A list of the final results, by weight class.

106: Garrett Donahue (P) def. Christopher Smith (PP), 5-3.

113: Justin Cornell (PP) tech fall Levi Westfall (P), 15-0.

120: George Smith (PP) def. Ty Boyd (P), 12-1.

126: Mitchell Freeman (PP) def. Jamie Couch (P), 10-1.

132: Bo Moler (P) pin Riley Oliver (PP), 4:50.

138: John Martin Best (P) pin Wyatt Wilson (PP), 3:11.

145: Stephen Carder (P) wins by forfeit.

152: Jalen King (P) def. Zac Samson (PP), 10-2.

160: Chace Mathess (P) def. Jake Roub (PP), 4-0.

170: Jacob Bryant (PP) pin Jacob McCune (P), 3:52.

182: Timothy Nay (P) pin Clayton Hill (PP), 5:03.

195: Juan Marquez (PP) wins by forfeit.

220: Crocket Wade (P) pin Wyatt Stanley (PP), 2:29.

225: Jacob Muncy (PP) def. Greyson Cooper (P), 5-0.

Point Pleasant coaches Jed Ott, David Bonecutter and John Bonecutter watch as sophomore Jacob Muncy locks in a hold on a Parkersburg opponent during the heavyweight match on Wednesday night in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/02/web1_2.2-PP-Muncy.jpg Point Pleasant coaches Jed Ott, David Bonecutter and John Bonecutter watch as sophomore Jacob Muncy locks in a hold on a Parkersburg opponent during the heavyweight match on Wednesday night in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

