Marauders sweep Nelsonville-York, 65-53

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Time to knock some dust off of the brooms.

For the first time this winter, the Meigs boys basketball team has earned a sweep, as the Marauders — who won 62-57 at Nelsonville-York on Jan. 23 — defeated the Buckeyes again in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Wednesday, this time by a 65-53 count inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Meigs (6-11, 3-6 TVC Ohio) — which has now won 6-of-8 decisions — jumped out to a 15-7 lead eight minutes into play, combining a trio of three-pointers and three two-pointers.

Nelsonville-York (5-11, 1-8) outscored the hosts by a 15-to-13 clip in the second quarter, cutting the Marauder lead to six points, at 28-22, by halftime.

MHS got those two points back in a fast-paced third quarter, hitting nine field goals and outscoring Nelsonville-York by a 21-19 clip to make the margin 49-41 headed into the fourth.

The Maroon and Gold closed the game with a 16-to-12 run, capping off the 65-53 victory.

Meigs hit 23-of-56 (41.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) three-point tries. At the free throw line, MHS shot 13-of-22 (59.1 percent), while NYHS shot 2-of-4 (50 percent).

Collectively, the Maroon and Gold had 31 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards. The Marauders combined for 11 assists, five rejections and four steals, while turning the ball over 13 times.

MHS junior Zach Bartrum dished out a team-best four assists and scored 26 points, 12 of which came from the free throw line. Weston Baer hit a pair of three-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Jake Roush drained a trio of triples and had nine points.

Nick Lilly made one trifecta and had six points in the win, while Bobby Musser scored four points and pulled in a team-best nine rebounds. Musser led the MHS defense with five rejections, while Lilly came up with a team-high two steals.

Jonathan Richards led the guests with 17 points, followed by Keegan Wilburn with 13. Justin Perry scored eight for the Buckeyes, Reece Robson added seven, while Mikey Seel and Brayden Allen marked six and two points respectively.

The Marauders return to action on Friday when they visit Wellston, where they will try to avenge a 67-56 setback to the Golden Rockets.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.