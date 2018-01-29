Rio’s Petty-Craft sets new school record

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Tyanna Petty-Craft and Amirah Strauther recorded first place finishes, while Madi Oiler had two top 10 outings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field at a pair of weekend meets.

The RedStorm participated in the Findlay Classic and Elite Throws, a non-scored event hosted by Findlay University, and Capital University’s Jessica Starks Open.

Petty-Craft, a senior from Somerset, Ohio, piled up 3,324 points to take the top spot in the Pentathlon at Findlay. The total score currently ranks fifth nationally, with the top 16 point totals earning a berth in the NAIA National Indoor Championships.

The point total also set a new school record, surpassing the previous mark of 3,289 set last season by Petty-Craft.

Petty-Craft placed first in the 800-meter run (2:24.20), second in the long jump (4.86m) and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.39), the high jump (1.60m) and the shot put (9.80m).

She also participated separately in the high jump and finished seventh with an effort of 1.60m.

Strauther, a freshman from Pickerington, Ohio won the 60-meter hurdle event at Capital with a time of 9.41.

Oiler, a freshman from Gallipolis, Ohio placed second in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:45.32 and was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles after finishing in 10.11.

Other top 10 outings for the RedStorm came from freshman Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.26; senior Emili Sannes (Carlisle, OH), who was seventh in the one-mile run with a time of 5:42.55; and freshman Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY), who was ninth in the pentathlon with 2,261 points.

Barber placed fifth in the 800-meter run (2:45.77), ninth in the long jump (4.33m), shot put (7.65m) and high jump (1.39m) and 10th in the 60-meter hurdles (11.30).

At Capital, the RedStorm finished ninth among the 12 participating schools in the team standings, tallying 17 points.

Cedarville took the team title with 173 points, while Capital was second with 77 points. Ohio Dominican and Mount Vernon Nazarene tied for third with 48 points and Wilmington College was fifth with 34.5 points.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

