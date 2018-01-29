Lady Vikings rally past Meigs, 52-46

McARTHUR, Ohio — The big one that got away.

Host Vinton County overcame a six-point halftime deficit and remained unbeaten in league play on Monday night following a 52-46 victory over the Meigs girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.

The Lady Marauders (9-9, 5-4 TVC Ohio) controlled the game at the start as the guests used a balanced attack to build leads of 10-6 and 27-21 after each of the first two quarters of play.

Kassidy Betzing — who had nine points in the opening half, one of four MHS players with at least five points in that span — was held scoreless during a third canto in which the Lady Vikings (16-1, 10-0) started their comeback quest.

The Maroon and Gray got seven points from Cassie Bentley and two trifectas from Darian Radabaugh as part of a 14-10 surge that whittled the deficit down to 37-35 headed into the finale.

VCHS hit four field goals down the stretch — three of which were from behind the arc — during a 17-9 charge that turned a one-possession deficit into a two-possession triumph.

The Lady Vikings also claimed a season sweep of MHS following a 66-56 decision at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium back on Dec. 21, 2017.

The Maroon and Gold made 18 total field goals — including eight three-pointers — and also went 2-of-3 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Betzing led Meigs with 13 points, followed by Madison Hendricks with 10 points and Madison Fields with eight markers. Becca Pullins was next with six points and Marissa Noble added five markers. Devin Humphreys completed the scoring with four points.

The Lady Vikings made 19 total field goals — including six three-pointers — and also went 8-of-16 at the charity stripe for 50 percent. The hosts were also 6-of-13 from the line in the second half.

Bentley led VCHS with a game-high 27 points, followed by Radabaugh with nine points and Josie Ousley with eight markers. Morgan Bentley and Emily Jones completed the winning tally with five and three points, respectively.

Meigs returns to action Thursday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.