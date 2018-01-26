Lady Lancers fend off Southern, 51-41

RACINE, Ohio — A tale of two halves.

Southern outscored Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking by a 28-25 count in the second half of a girls basketball game on Thursday in Meigs County, but it was too little, too late, as the Lady Lancers claimed the 51-41 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes (4-12, 2-10 TVC Hocking) trailed by just three points, at 12-9, eight minutes into play, but were held to four points in the second period. Federal Hocking (10-6, 9-3) poured in 13 points in the second and went into the half with a 25-13 advantage.

The foes battled evenly in the third quarter, with both squads marking 11 points. Southern surged for 17 points in the finale, but the Lady Lancers sealed the 51-41 win with 14 points in the fourth.

The Purple and Gold shot 13-of-50 (26 percent) from the field, including 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) from three-point range. The Lady Tornadoes hit 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) free throws, while FHHS made 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from the line.

Collectively, the hosts had 24 rebounds, six steals and three assists, while turning the ball over 20 times.

SHS senior Josie Cundiff hit a pair of three-pointers and led the Purple and Gold with 11 points, all of which came in the second half. Phoenix Cleland had eight points and team-highs of two assists and two steals, while Baylee Wolfe marked seven points and a team-best six rebounds.

Shelbi Dailey and Jaiden Roberts both had six points for Southern, while Lauren Lavender chipped in with three markers.

Hannah Dunfee paced the Maroon and Gold with 13 points, 12 of which came from three-point range. Paige Tolson was next for FHHS with nine points, followed by Emma Beha with eight, Kylie Tabler with seven and Tamika Mayle with six.

Audrey Blake contributed three points to the winning cause, Alicia Gould and Brittanie Jackson added two each, while Ashlynn Jarvis finished with one.

The Lady Lancers also defeated Southern earlier this season, winning by a 48-32 tally on Dec. 16 in Stewart.

After the Lady Tornadoes host Wahama on Saturday, SHS will travel to Williamstown for a non-conference bout on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

