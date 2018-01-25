Lady Tornadoes fall at Waterford, 66-19

WATERFORD, Ohio — Top of the league for a reason.

The league-leading Waterford girls basketball team showed its dominance on Wednesday night, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Southern by 66-19 count in Washington County.

After a scoreless 2:30 to open the night, Waterford (12-1, 11-0) — the No. 2 ranked team in the latest Division IV AP Poll — made up for lost time and led 25-6 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Southern (4-11, 2-9) trailed 42-12 at halftime, after the Lady Wildcats went on a 17-6 second quarter run.

The Lady Tornadoes were held to just one point in the third quarter, as the WHS lead grew to 54-13 with eight minutes to play. The hosts closed the 66-19 win with a 12-to-6 spurt in the final quarter.

For the game, the guests shot 9-of-35 (25.7 percent) from the field, missing all-4 of their three-point tries. Southern shot 1-of-4 (25 percent) from the free throw line, while Waterford was 3-of-7 (42.9 percent).

Collectively, the Lady Tornadoes marked 14 rebounds, four steals, four assists and four blocked shots, while turning the ball over 27 times.

SHS sophomore Baylee Wolfe led the Purple and Gold with five points and six rebounds. Seniors Josie Cundiff, Lauren Lavender and Shebi Dailey scored four points apiece, while Phoenix Cleland rounded out the scoring column with two markers.

Wolfe also led the SHS defense with two blocked shots and one steal. Lavender, Wolfe, Jaiden Roberts and Paige VanMeter each had one assist for the Lady Tornadoes.

Waterford was led by the Megan Ball and Alli Kern with 14 and 12 points respectively, all of which came in the first half. Kenzie Dietz was next with 10 points, followed by Emily Kerr with eight. Brianna Hart, Rachel Adams, Haley Duff and Hannah Duff had four points apiece for WHS, while Sydney Huffman, Maggie Huffman and Morgan Lang marked two each.

Waterford won the first meeting by a 65-21 tally at Southern on Dec. 7.

After hosting Federal Hocking on Thursday, the Lady Tornadoes return to action at 6 p.m. on Saturday when they host Wahama.

