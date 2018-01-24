Tornadoes hold off Trimble, 75-65

RACINE, Ohio — What goes around, comes around.

The Southern boys basketball team — which dropped a five-point, 69-64 decision at Trimble on Dec. 12 — avenged that setback on Tuesday in Meigs County, defeating the Tomcats by a 75-65 count in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

The Tornadoes (7-5, 5-3 TVC Hocking) hit 11 field goals in the opening eight minutes, storming out to a 24-11 lead. Southern added 10 more field goals in the second quarter, and headed into the half with a 49-28 lead.

The Purple and Gold stretched their lead as high as 25 points in the third quarter, but Trimble (7-4, 6-2) fought back to within 17, at 65-48, by the end of the period.

The Tomcats poured in 17 points over the final eight minutes, but Southern sealed the 75-65 victory with 10 points in the fourth quarter.

SHS juniors Weston Thorla and Brayden Cunningham led the hosts with 18 points apiece, with both players connecting on a pair of three-pointers. Jensen Anderson and Austin Baker both had 10 points for SHS, with Anderson also making a pair of triples.

Southern senior Dylan Smith had seven points in the win, while Trey McNickle and Coltin Parker had both finished with six.

The Tomcats were led by senior Randy Hixson with 33 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Brayden Weber scored 10 for the guests, Cameron Kittle and Bryce Richards both had eight, while Max Hooper and Conner Wright scored four and two points respectively.

From the free throw line, Southern was 17-of-21 (81 percent) and Trimble shot 18-of-28 (64.3 percent).

After traveling to Wahama on Wednesday, the Tornadoes return home on Friday to host Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

