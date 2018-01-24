Belpre blitzes White Falcons, 71-52

MASON, W.Va. — Only one flock of birds was dropping bombs.

Visiting Belpre hit eight trifectas and eight different players reach the scoring column on Tuesday night during a 71-52 victory over the Wahama boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Golden Eagles (5-8, 5-3 TVC Hocking) hit six trifectas in the opening half of play, including a trio apiece in each of the first two quarters. The host White Falcons (3-9, 2-5) were down 12-8 after eight minutes, but BHS made a 21-14 charge to enter halftime with a 33-22 advantage.

The Black and Orange nailed their final two triples of the contest as part of a 16-11 third quarter spurt that resulted in a 49-33 edge.

Noah Litchfield scored seven points and Jacob Warth added six points during late fourth quarter charge, but BHS ultimately closed the game on a 22-19 run to wrap up the 19-point outcome.

The Red and White made 20 total field goals — including two three-pointers — and also went 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Litchfield led WHS with a game-high 19 points, followed by Warth with 10 points and Tyler Bumgarner with eight markers. Skyler Estep and Dakota Belcher also added four points apiece.

Abram Pauley was next with three points, while the duo of Isaiah Pauley and Brady Bumgarner completed the tally with two points each.

Belpre made 27 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 9-of-16 at the charity stripe for 56 percent.

Logan Adams paced the guests with 16 points, followed by Brandon Simonette with 12 points and Connor Baker with 11 markers.

Ryan Simonette and Jeremiah Stitt were next with nine points each, while Cole Knotts and Nate Godfrey chipped in six points apiece. Collin Alloway completed the winning tally with two markers.

Wahama hosted Southern in a TVC Hocking contest on Wednesday night and returns to action Friday when the White Falcons travel to Corning for a TVC Hocking matchup with Miller at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.