Blue Angels fall at Ironton, 61-34

IRONTON, Ohio — The first half made all the difference.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team trailed by Ohio Valley Conference host Ironton by 30 points at halftime on Monday in Lawrence County, and the Lady Fighting Tigers cruised to a 61-34 victory.

Gallia Academy (8-7, 3-6 OVC) — coming off of a 74-46 win over Portsmouth on Saturday — trailed Ironton (12-4, 7-3) by 13 points, at 19-6, eight minutes into Monday’s contest.

GAHS was held to six points again in the second quarter, as the Lady Fighting Tigers rolled to a 42-12 halftime lead.

IHS outscored the Blue and White by a 13-to-11 clip in the third period, making the hosts’ lead 55-23 headed into the finale.

The Blue Angels closed the game with an 11-to-6 run, making the final tally 61-34 in favor of the Orange and Black.

GAHS sophomore Alex Barnes hit the team’s lone three-pointer and led the way with 11 points. Ryelee Sipple was next with 10 points, followed by Maddy Petro with seven. Ashton Webb contributed four points to the Blue Angel cause, while Abby Cremeans chipped in with two markers.

Lexie Arden led the hosts with 20 points, followed by Lexi Wise with 16, with both players hitting a pair of three-pointers. Riley Schreck hit a game-best four triples and finished with 14 points, while Elli Williams and Haylee Stevens both scored four points. Rounding out the winning total were Reece Stager with two points and Lydia Hannan with one.

GAHS was just 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) from the free throw line, where IHS shot 5-of-8 (62.5 percent).

Ironton also defeated the Blue Angels on Dec. 7, by a 64-41 count in Centenary.

Gallia Academy returns to action on Thursday at Coal Grove.

