Meigs tops Tigers, 74-66

MARIETTA, Ohio — A win is always worth waiting for.

On Saturday in Washington County, three weeks after the originally scheduled meeting between the Meigs and Marietta boys basketball teams, the Marauders claimed a 74-66 victory over the host Tigers.

Meigs (3-10) led by a narrow 18-16 count eight minutes into play and outscored the Tigers by a 16-to-15 clip in the second quarter, as the guests headed into the half with a 34-31 advantage.

The Marauders extended their lead to eight points, at 50-42, headed into the fourth quarter, outscoring Marietta by a 16-to-11 clip in the third.

Over the finale eight minutes, the hosts surged for 24 points on the strength of five three-pointers. However, Meigs finished strong, hitting 9-of-17 free throws, six two-pointers and one trifecta to seal the 74-66 victory.

The Marauders were led by junior Zach Bartrum with 26 points, 14 of which came from the free throw line. Next was sophomore Weston Baer with 25 points on the strength of 10 field goals.

Nick Lilly hit the guests’ lone three-pointer and finished with 13 points, Bobby Musser contributed six points to the winning cause, while Jake Roush and Austin Mahr scored two apiece.

Marietta was led by Cyrus Rhodes with 12 points, followed by Graham and Austin Witucky with 10 points apiece. Maunix and Kail Hill both scored nine points, Austyn Chen chipped in with eight, while Anthony Avendano had five in the setback. Jermaine Burke rounded out the Tiger total with three points.

For the game, Meigs was 27-of-40 (67.5 percent) from the free throw line, where Marietta was 12-of-19 (63.2 percent).

The Marauders — winners of three of their last four decisions — will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on Tuesday at Nelsonville-York.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.