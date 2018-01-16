OVP varsity games for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Due to the inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, ppd (Rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27)

Federal Hocking at Eastern, ppd

Trimble at South Gallia, ppd

Ripley at Point Pleasant, ppd (Rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17)

Belpre at Southern, ppd

Wahama at Waterford, ppd

Hannan at Calvary Baptist, ppd

Ohio Valley Christian at Parkersburg Christian, ppd (Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 26)

Girls Basketball

Hannan at Calvary Baptist, ppd

Ohio Valley Christian at Parkersburg Christian, ppd (Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 26)