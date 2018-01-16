OVP varsity games for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Due to the inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, ppd (Rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27)
Federal Hocking at Eastern, ppd
Trimble at South Gallia, ppd
Ripley at Point Pleasant, ppd (Rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17)
Belpre at Southern, ppd
Wahama at Waterford, ppd
Hannan at Calvary Baptist, ppd
Ohio Valley Christian at Parkersburg Christian, ppd (Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 26)
Girls Basketball
Hannan at Calvary Baptist, ppd
Ohio Valley Christian at Parkersburg Christian, ppd (Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 26)