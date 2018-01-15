Posted on by

OVP varsity games for Monday, Jan. 15


Due to the inclement weather, a handful of varsity sporting contests were postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Monday, Jan. 15.

Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 1:45 p.m. Monday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it arrives.

Monday, Jan. 15

Girls Basketball

South Gallia at Ohio Valley Christian, (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25)

River Valley at Gallia Academy, ppd

Meigs at Eastern, ppd

Boys Basketball

South Gallia at Ohio Valley Christian, (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25)

