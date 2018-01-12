OVP sports postponements for Friday, Jan. 12

Due to the impending inclement weather, there are several varsity sporting contests that have been postponed in the Ohio Valley Publishing area for Friday, Jan. 12.

Also, a handful of Saturday, Jan. 13, contests have been postponed as well.

Here is look at the OVP weekend schedule and the status of those contests as of 11:45 p.m. Friday. The website will be updated periodically with additional information as it comes in.

— — —

Friday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

Southern at Wahama, ppd

Ohio Valley Christian at Hannan, ppd (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18)

Nelsonville-York at Meigs, ppd

Wellston at River Valley, ppd (Rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20)

Eastern at Belpre, ppd (Rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24)

South Gallia at Miller, ppd (Rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31)

Point Pleasant at Lincoln County, ppd (Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24)

Girls Basketball

Ohio Valley Christian at Hannan, ppd (Rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18)

Saturday, Jan. 13

Boys Basketball

Eastern at Meigs, 7:30

Washington Court House at Gallia Academy, 7:30

Girls Basketball

Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, ppd (Rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20)

Point Pleasant at River Valley, ppd (Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13)

Wrestling

Gallia Academy at Western Brown, 9:30

Point Pleasant at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl, Johnson City (TN) 10 a.m.

Wahama at St. Marys, 10 a.m.

Eastern at Alexander Invitational, 10 a.m.